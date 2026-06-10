Heilongjiang's "Black Soil Premium Products" Brand Makes Debut at Guangzhou International Ecological Agricultural Products Expo

GUANGZHOU, China, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilongjiang Province's flagship agricultural brand "Black Soil Premium Products" made its appearance at the 25th Guangzhou International Ecological Agricultural Products and Food Industry Expo on Thursday, showcasing the green bounty of China's northeastern black soil region to the Greater Bay Area.





The expo, which opened in Guangzhou, serves as a key platform for Heilongjiang's premium agricultural products to expand into southern Chinese markets. The "Black Soil Premium Products" booth, designed to highlight the qualities of green, premium and safe produce, drew steady streams of visitors, buyers and exhibitors.

On display was a wide range of products from the black soil region, from polished, translucent rice and richly flavored beef to specialty crops and certified green foods — a collective showcase of what organizers describe as Heilongjiang's role as a cornerstone of China's national food security.

In recent years, Heilongjiang Province has pursued an aggressive brand-building strategy for its agricultural sector, working to transform quality produce from "grown well" to "sold well." Participating in the Guangzhou expo is part of that push — leveraging the Greater Bay Area's vast market potential to widen distribution channels for Heilongjiang goods and strengthen the brand's foothold in southern China.

Exhibiting companies said the event has helped raise product awareness and opened direct connections to premium market buyers. Heilongjiang agricultural products, they added, are winning growing consumer trust through standardized full-chain production and rigorous quality controls.

The event was organized by Xinhua News Agency Heilongjiang Branch, Xinhua News & Information Center.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Heilongjiang Branch

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40dffb5a-3372-4c99-bd66-4f67a785e279