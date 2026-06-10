"Black Soil Premium Products" Arrive at HIT Shenzhen, Bringing the Flavors of Heilongjiang to University Town

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A showcase of premium agricultural products from Heilongjiang Province drew enthusiastic responses from faculty and students at Harbin Institute of Technology, Shenzhen on Tuesday, bringing the flavors of China's northeastern "black soil" region to the country's southern tech hub.





Under the banner of "Black Soil Premium Products," a curated selection of brands presented their goods at the campus event, with offerings including lustrous Wuchang rice and rich beef products among the highlights on display.

"I never expected to find such authentic tastes from home here in Shenzhen," said a graduate student from Yichun, Heilongjiang Province, who paused at one of the booths to purchase dried blueberries. Many attendees sampled the products while lining up to make purchases.

The event is part of Heilongjiang Province's broader push to build its "Black Soil Premium Products" brand and help quality agricultural goods make the transition from being "well grown" to "well sold." The campus showcase aims to expand distribution channels for Heilongjiang produce in southern China and raise the brand's profile across the Greater Bay Area.

From the frost-covered plains of northeastern China to the shores of the South China Sea, Heilongjiang's agricultural products have traveled more than 3,000 kilometers to reach southern tables. As "Black Soil Premium Products" continues to find its way into campuses, communities and supermarkets, the rich harvests of this fertile land are steadily making their mark on markets far from home.

The event was organized by Xinhua News Agency Heilongjiang Branch, Xinhua News & Information Center.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Heilongjiang Branch

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ada68ace-7068-4c27-bc35-37b44dcc872f