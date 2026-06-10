From retrofit to AI: Akkodis strengthens digital innovation through industrial aerospace applications at ILA Berlin 2026

At ILA Berlin 2026, Akkodis will showcase concrete applications in digital engineering, AI-driven analytics and industrial execution across the entire aerospace lifecycle – from initial digital design to real-world aerospace applications.

[Berlin, June 10, 2026] – Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, demonstrates how digital development, artificial intelligence and industrial execution come together to bring new solutions into aerospace applications faster at ILA Berlin 2026.

In 2026, the aerospace and defense sector is being shaped by strong growth and sustained long-term demand, supported by continued investment in innovation and next-generation technologies. At the same time, increasing pressures on efficiency, availability and sustainability are driving a shift toward solutions that can be rapidly integrated and scaled.

At the center of Akkodis’ presence is a novel, additively manufactured wingtip system. In collaboration with pionAERO GmbH, Akkodis is bringing together expertise in digital engineering, additive manufacturing and aerospace development as part of a new partnership to advance eco-efficient modification and retrofit concepts for existing aircraft fleets. The goal is to reduce downtime and sustainably improve the availability and lifespan of existing fleets.

“The future of aviation will be shaped not only by new aircraft programs, but above all by how quickly innovations can be brought into application. This is exactly why we combine digital engineering, AI and industrial execution across the entire aerospace lifecycle,” says Reiner Oldewurtel, Managing Director at Akkodis Germany AS&D GmbH.

Retrofit as a lever for today’s aviation

A large share of global air traffic will continue to rely on existing aircraft fleets in the years ahead. At the same time, demands for efficiency, availability and emissions reduction are increasing. As a result, modern retrofit and modification solutions are gaining in importance, enabling existing fleets to be technologically advanced and more rapidly adapted to new requirements.

The wingtip developed jointly with pionAERO illustrates how such solutions can be realized. The starting point was a digital 1:1 reconstruction of an existing component. Through re-engineering and the use of additive manufacturing technologies, the structure was simplified and manufacturing and assembly efforts significantly reduced – particularly with regard to small and medium production volumes.

As part of ongoing research projects, Akkodis and machtWissen.de AG, part of pionAERO, are exploring additional applications, focusing on aerodynamically optimized EcoFence and winglet concepts. While the wingtip is currently undergoing certification, the goal of the research is to unlock further efficiency gains for existing aircraft fleets – in particular by reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 2–4% – while continuing to develop scalable modification solutions over the long term.

Digital engineering and AI across the aerospace lifecycle

The development of the wingtip is based on a fully digital engineering approach. Simulations, virtual development processes and data-driven analyses enable aerodynamic and structural requirements to be assessed early and with high precision. This significantly shortens development cycles and allows for more efficient iteration management.

Akkodis also demonstrates how artificial intelligence can be applied across the aerospace lifecycle through its Synergeticon solutions. These AI- and robotics-based technologies support industrial processes as well as automated production, maintenance and inspection workflows. These solutions complement Akkodis’ aerospace expertise particularly in the areas of data-driven analytics, automation and intelligent inspection.

At ILA, this is brought to life through an AI-powered solution for automated visual and 3D-based aircraft inspection. The system automatically detects, localizes and digitally documents damage – such as dents, scratches or foreign objects – providing position data and real-time inspection reports. This significantly reduces manual inspection effort while shortening maintenance and turnaround times.

From development to industrial implementation

For Akkodis, digital engineering extends beyond design into industrial implementation. The company’s capabilities also focus on translating new technologies into solutions that are reproducible, testable and ready for deployment at scale, complementing its broader aerospace expertise.

This is enabled through the targeted delivery of client-specific turnkey test benches, jigs and tools, as well as industrial validation and automation solutions tailored for the aerospace industry.

The portfolio spans specialized assembly, lifting and transport equipment as well as testing and validation systems and digital production and logistics solutions – supporting more efficient manufacturing, maintenance and MRO processes.

Scaling innovation in aerospace

“The competitiveness of the aerospace industry will depend on how consistently innovations can be scaled and industrialized. This ability to efficiently integrate new technologies into existing platforms and to accelerate them through the right technologies and expertise will be decisive in the years to come,” says Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis.

The wingtip approach highlights how digital engineering, additive manufacturing and technical validation work together to accelerate innovation into aerospace applications. Leveraging its global engineering expertise, Akkodis enables these capabilities to be scaled across programs and geographies, supporting the efficient integration of new technologies, powered by Akkodis Intelligence, into existing aircraft platforms and real-world operations.





Notes to editors

The winglet project is co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).





Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

















About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world’s major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X



About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world’s leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com