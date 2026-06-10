Bitget Wallet Opens Tokenized Stock and RWA Trading to API Partners





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial wallet and everyday finance app, has upgraded its DEX Aggregator API to support market-order trading of tokenized real-world assets , including tokenized equities. Partners can now execute trades from any token directly into tokenized stocks through the same API they already use for standard crypto swaps.

Tokenized real-world assets have reached $31 billion in total onchain value, with tokenized equities accounting for $1.6 billion, yet trading them onchain has remained unreliable. Most infrastructure forces platforms to choose between accurate pricing with poor fill rates, or flexible routing with thin liquidity. Bitget Wallet's upgrade is designed to deliver both, without requiring partners to take on market-making risk.

The upgrade introduces an all-RFQ multi-hop routing model — the first of its kind applied to RWA token trading. Every leg of a trade is confirmed through request-for-quote liquidity before the transaction is submitted onchain, eliminating the partial-fill problem that has made any-token-to-RWA execution impractical elsewhere. Ondo Finance and xStocks are among the launch integrations, with additional RWA platforms planned.

The system supports trading of tokenized real-world assets covering US-listed equities, ADRs, and a broad range of ETFs, including broad market indices, sector and thematic funds, fixed income, commodities, and regional market exposures. Partners and their users can buy and sell these assets in a single interface, from any token, without leaving the platform. Pricing refreshes every five seconds to keep quotes current across all integrated issuers.

"The RWA market has a liquidity problem that most people haven't articulated clearly," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "What we've built is a routing architecture that makes RFQ work the way market participants actually need it to — deterministic, fast, and without requiring integrators to take on market-making risk. That's the missing layer, and we're the first to close it."

Bitget Wallet API gives partners a single connection point for token swaps, cross-chain transactions, real-time market data, and now RWA trading. Processing more than $20 million in average daily trading volume from aggregator partners, the API has been integrated by 0x, LI.FI, CoW Swap, deBridge, XOSwap, and more. The upgrade also introduces a fee collection service, allowing partners to collect and settle transaction fees through Bitget Wallet's billing system without building their own infrastructure.

Enterprise API documentation and partner onboarding is available at web3.bitget.com/enterprise and web3.bitget.com/docs/trading/rwa .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd66a33f-ea1d-44a7-b4b4-f0bc0de2bae7