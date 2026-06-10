Propurti Geeks Incorporated Celebrates Successful Launch of AI-Powered Property Management Platform at MacEwan University

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propurti Geeks Incorporated successfully launched Propurti, its AI-powered property management and real estate operations platform, before a large and highly engaged audience at the Fiegel Conference Centre, Allard Hall, MacEwan University, in Edmonton, Alberta.

The event brought together stakeholders from across the property management industry, the PropTech sector, real estate operating companies, the investment community, MacEwan University, media organizations, government, and the broader business ecosystem. The strong attendance reflected growing interest in practical AI solutions designed to simplify how landlords, property managers, tenants, contractors, realtors, and portfolio operators manage the full property lifecycle.

Propurti was officially introduced as an Edmonton-built, AI-centric PropTech platform designed to move property operations from fragmented systems to intelligent, connected workflows. The platform supports property discovery, listing, leasing, applications, rent collection, maintenance coordination, tenant communication, documentation, compliance support, reporting, and AI-assisted operational workflows from one connected environment.

Speaking at the launch, His Excellency Ambassador Abba Zanna-Kawu, Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, applauded the Propurti team’s accomplishment and described the launch as a powerful expression of innovation, resilience, and enterprise.





His Excellency Ambassador Abba Zanna -Kawu Delivering the Keynote Address

“Today, we celebrate more than the launch of a technology platform. We celebrate the spirit of innovation, resilience, and enterprise that continues to define Nigerians wherever they are in the world. Propurti stands as a strong example of how Nigerian excellence, when matched with opportunity and vision, can produce solutions with the power to serve communities, transform industries, and compete globally.”

The event also featured remarks from Ziad Aboultaif, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Manning, who expressed optimism about the role of technology and artificial intelligence in strengthening Canada’s economy. He encouraged deeper participation in grassroots entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology-enabled business development as critical pathways to economic growth.





MP Ziad Aboultaif Speaking at the Propurti Launch at the Fiegel Conference Center

The Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta Minister of Technology and Innovation, was represented at the event by Mr. Sean Murphy, Assistant Deputy Minister, Technology and Innovation. The participation of Alberta’s technology leadership underscored the significance of Propurti within the province’s growing innovation ecosystem. Propurti had previously positioned itself as an Alberta-born platform designed to drive innovation, job creation, and the development of scalable digital infrastructure.





The Associate Dean of the Triffo School of Business, Professor Theresa Chika-James, also graced the occasion and welcomed guests.





Professor Theresa Chika-James Associate Dean of the Triffo School of Business gave the welcome address.

In his keynote address, Daniel Adewumi, Founder and CEO of Propurti Geeks Incorporated, said Propurti was not created because software is fashionable, but because a real operational problem kept appearing across the property management sector. He noted that many operators were not lacking effort; they were lacking integration. In his words, disconnected tools for rent, maintenance, tenant communication, lease documents, reporting, and follow-up tasks create inefficiency, delay, and operational blind spots.

“The property management world is not lacking effort. It is lacking integration,” said Adewumi. “We are not here to add one more tool to an already crowded stack. We are here to help replace the broken stack.”





Daniel Adewumi – Founder and CEO of Propurti Geeks Inc delivering the Founders Keynote address at the launching

Daniel described Propurti as an AI-driven property management and real estate operations platform designed to bring the major parts of the property lifecycle into one intelligent environment. He emphasized the company’s brand promise: Discover. Lease. Thrive. The keynote described Propurti as a platform that helps operators manage listings, tenants, leases, maintenance, inspections, communication, portfolio visibility, and AI-assisted workflows from one place.

The platform’s AI layer includes intelligent assistants such as Lexi, Aurora, and Paige. Lexi supports communication, listing, document, and leasing workflows; Aurora supports intelligent property discovery, presentation, and virtual tour experiences; while Paige assists with scheduling, viewing coordination, and operational workflow support. Propurti’s public platform materials also describe AI-supported virtual tours, AI listing descriptions, viewing scheduling, and AI-generated summaries for listings, tenant notes, and maintenance records.

A central theme of the launch was that the future of property management will not be defined by more dashboards, but by smarter decisions, fewer delays, faster responses, better visibility, and systems that understand the real operational work. Adewumi told attendees that the future of property management will be predictive, automated, AI-assisted, mobile, and data-driven.

Although Propurti has its roots in Edmonton, Alberta, Daniel emphasized that the platform was designed with global ambition. He noted that property management pain points are not unique to any one city or country: late rent payments, maintenance delays, communication gaps, document confusion, operational inefficiencies, and trust issues exist across real estate markets worldwide.

“We are building from Alberta, but we are not building only for Alberta,” said Daniel Adewumi. “Property management is local in practice, but global in pain points. That is why Propurti is designed with global ambition.”

The launch also highlighted Propurti’s role in supporting multiple stakeholders within the property ecosystem. For landlords, Propurti offers more control. For property managers, it reduces scattered processes. For tenants, it improves communication. For realtors, it provides stronger operational support. For investors and institutions, it provides greater visibility and more scalable portfolio oversight.

In his opportunity call, Daniel invited landlords, property managers, tenants, contractors, realtors, investors, and enterprise clients to begin using Propurti immediately. The Propurti application is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, while enterprise clients can access the platform through the company’s website using the “Get Access” button.

“The future of PropTech is here,” Daniel Adewumi said. “Propurti is here to simplify, integrate, automate, and empower property operators to move from scattered systems to intelligent operations.”

The event closed with strong optimism about Propurti’s future, as attendees engaged with the platform’s vision, product direction, and market potential. For Propurti Geeks Incorporated, the launch represented not only the unveiling of a software product but the beginning of a larger movement toward AI-assisted, data-driven, and human-centred property operations.

As stated in his keynote, Propurti is not claiming that the launch is the final destination; it is the launchpad. The company intends to keep listening, improving, testing, refining, and scaling as it builds toward a future where property management combines trust with technology, data with decision-making, automation with human service, and innovation with execution.





The Propurti Team

About Propurti Geeks Incorporated

Propurti Geeks Incorporated is an Edmonton-based PropTech company developing an AI-powered property management and real estate operations platform for landlords, property managers, tenants, real estate operating companies, portfolio managers, contractors, realtors, and investors. Propurti is designed to support the full property lifecycle through tools for property discovery, leasing, applications, rent collection, maintenance coordination, communications, compliance support, reporting, and AI-assisted workflows.

The company’s mission is to provide a complete property management solution through purpose-built technology that supports landlords, property managers, and tenants throughout the full property lifecycle.

Media Contact

Propurti Geeks Incorporated

Daniel Adewumi, EMBA

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.propurti.com

Email: info@propurti.com

Phone: +1 (587) 984-2824

Social: @propurtiapp

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