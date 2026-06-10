WENDEL: Nabil Bennis Appointed Head of Valuation and Investment Strategy Performance Monitoring at Wendel

PRESS RELEASE — JUNE 10, 2026

Nabil Bennis Appointed Head of Valuation and Investment Strategy Performance Monitoring at Wendel

Wendel announces the appointment of Nabil Bennis as Head of Valuation and Investment Strategy Performance Monitoring.

This new responsibility reflects the continued development of Wendel Investment Managers, Wendel’s third-party private asset management business, initiated three years ago. In addition to his role as Valuation Manager, Nabil is now responsible for monitoring the performance of Wendel Investment Managers’ fund portfolios. He will therefore maintain reporting to the Finance Department for valuation activities, while reporting to Cyril Marie, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Strategy and Corporate Development, for the performance monitoring of the funds.

Nabil, 36, began his career in business valuation before joining Deloitte Finance in 2014 as a Manager in the Valuation & Business Modeling team. He joined Wendel’s Finance Department in 2017 as Valuation Officer.

Nabil Bennis graduated from Audencia Business School.

Agenda

Thursday, July 30, 2026

H1 2026 results – Financial communication as of June 30, 2026, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Q3 2026 Trading update – Financial communication as of September 30, 2026 (before-market release)

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and 56% of Committed Advisors in April 2026. As of March 31, 2026, Wendel Investment Managers manages 49.5 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade: +33 6 14 04 03 87 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com





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