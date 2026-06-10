Skyworks Showcases Software-Defined Power Portfolio for AI Infrastructure and Intelligent Mobility at PCIM Europe 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions, will showcase its latest power and gate driver technologies at PCIM Europe 2026, with a focus on enabling next-generation AI data centers, electric vehicle (EV) platforms and industrial high-power applications.

“AI is re-architecting data center power delivery, driving the industry toward higher-voltage DC architectures and creating new requirements for efficiency, functional safety, observability and real-time control,” said Mario Battello, vice president of product line management at Skyworks. “Skyworks is scaling its opportunity across this transition with differentiated isolation, sensing, gate driver and high-voltage protection technologies that support the safe and efficient transfer of power from grid to rack. We are focused first on server power, with a broader opportunity across the infrastructure that can scale with every new AI data center.”

Exhibiting in Hall 4A, Stand 328, Skyworks will feature live demonstrations focused on two high-growth power domains: AI data center infrastructure and intelligent mobility.

Data Center Server Power Flow

An end-to-end view of energy conversion from the AC front end to the server rack, demonstrating how Skyworks isolation and gate driver technologies support efficiency, timing accuracy, noise immunity and reliability in AI data center power architectures.

An end-to-end view of energy conversion from the AC front end to the server rack, demonstrating how Skyworks isolation and gate driver technologies support efficiency, timing accuracy, noise immunity and reliability in AI data center power architectures. SelVCD™ Technology

Skyworks’ Selectable Variable Current Drive technology, enabling current-driven switching control without added digital complexity to help customers reduce EMI, improves efficiency and accelerate design cycles in data center and industrial power systems.

Skyworks’ Selectable Variable Current Drive technology, enabling current-driven switching control without added digital complexity to help customers reduce EMI, improves efficiency and accelerate design cycles in data center and industrial power systems. Traction Inverter Dynamometer

An EV inverter optimization platform simulating Skyworks’ software-configurable gate driver technology for SiC and IGBT power devices, connecting device-level switching behavior to vehicle-level energy flow.

An EV inverter optimization platform simulating Skyworks’ software-configurable gate driver technology for SiC and IGBT power devices, connecting device-level switching behavior to vehicle-level energy flow. ProVCD™ Technology

Digitally tunable gate-drive technology that improves efficiency and reduces design complexity, with Si829x integration delivering double-digit reductions in board space, BOM and cost.





To learn more about Skyworks at PCIM 2026, visit skyworksinc.com/en/about/PCIM-Europe-2026.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. We are a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions for numerous applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearables.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this media alert are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the level of widespread deployment or adoption of commercial 5G networks, AI and other new technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products’ ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this media alert are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: ProVCD™, SelVCD™, Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.