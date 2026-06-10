China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Builds Urban "Natural Oxygen Bar"

TIANJIN, China, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest release from the Administrative Committee of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, the concentration of negative oxygen ions monitored at Yongdingzhou Park within the eco-city reached 7,100 ions per cubic centimeter in May 2026, hitting a record high for the same period in history.

Known as "vitamins in the air," negative oxygen ions are a key indicator of air quality. The higher their concentration, the fresher and more invigorating the air feels. Absorbed through the respiratory tract and skin, negative oxygen ions benefit the human respiratory, nervous, metabolic, immune and cardiovascular systems.

Over more than a decade, the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City has strived to integrate urban development seamlessly with nature. It proves that natural oxygen bars are not exclusive to remote mountains and dense forests - they can also thrive right in urban parks.

Yongdingzhou Park is one of the earliest urban parks put into operation in the eco-city. Adopting the design concept of extensive green coverage and dense plantation, it covers a green area of 184,000 square meters and boasts the highest vegetation density across the entire eco-city.

In its drive to build a city of gardens, the eco-city has formed an integrated spatial pattern of rivers, sea and urban areas. Its total green space spans 12 million square meters, and the per capita park green area is nearly three times the national average for Chinese cities.

Scattered along rivers, lakes, bays and coasts are a host of parks, including China-Singapore Friendship Garden, Ganluxi Park, Nanwan Park and Dongdi Park, forming a multi-level park network.

The eco-city has planned a total of 151 kilometers of urban greenways, of which 65.6 kilometers have been completed. These greenways connect parks, wetlands and coastal areas, forming a continuous, multi-functional green network.

Drawing on Singapore's concept of therapeutic gardens, the eco-city endows its parks with emotional value beyond sightseeing and leisure. Combining horticultural therapy with landscape design, it has created all-age-friendly spaces for physical and mental wellness, turning urban parks into ideal retreats for relaxation and healing.

The China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City was awarded the China Human Settlements and Environment Exemplary Award by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development in 2024. In 2025, it won the New Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards from the Global Forum on Human Settlements, making a historic breakthrough for Chinese cities in this international accolade.

Source: China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City Administrative Committee