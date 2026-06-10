Slovak Prime Minister Meets WeRide, Signals Support for Multi-Product Autonomous Vehicle Deployment

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, recently outlined plans to commercialize its Level 4 autonomous vehicle portfolio in Slovakia during a high-level meeting with His Excellency Mr. Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia in Bratislava.

The meeting was also attended by Jozef Ráž, Minister of Transport of Slovakia; Ľubomír Slovák, and Director General of the Strategy and Planning Section at the Ministry of Transport of Slovakia.





WeRide Robotaxi GXR has arrived in Slovakia

The meeting was held at the invitation of DiusAI, the local partner of ELEVATE Slovakia, a national multi-stakeholder initiative that aims to establish a safe, regulatory-ready framework for autonomous mobility.

During the meeting, WeRide showcased its global footprint and technological capabilities while outlining plans to commercialize its multi-product autonomous vehicle portfolio in Slovakia. The first batch of vehicles is set to arrive in Slovakia this month.

Prime Minister Fico expressed strong recognition of WeRide’s technological capabilities and affirmed the Slovak government's full support for the rollout of autonomous driving initiatives, as well as its commitment to working together to advance the country’s transportation and technological development.

On the same day, H.E. Cai Ge, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Slovak Republic, met with representatives from WeRide and DiusAI, where he expressed support for WeRide’s smart mobility collaboration in Slovakia.

In line with the previously announced roadmap, WeRide will deploy its full Level 4 autonomous product portfolio in Slovakia across multiple use cases including smart mobility, public transportation, logistics, and municipal sanitation. Testing will begin in Bratislava, before expanding to Košice and the High Tatras region. Selected models are also expected to enter public commercial operations in 2026, paving the way for fully driverless commercial deployment upon meeting all Slovak and European Union regulatory and safety requirements.

This project marks another key milestone in WeRide’s European expansion, with existing projects in five European countries including France, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, and Slovakia, across multiple applications, including the Robotaxi and Robobus.

In Spain, WeRide has partnered with Uber to launch the country's first commercial Robotaxi service, which is expected to begin operations later this year. In France, its Robobus has operated at Roland-Garros for three consecutive years as well as achieved fully driverless commercial operations in the Drôme region. In Switzerland, WeRide's Robotaxi has obtained the country’s first driverless Robotaxi passenger permit, while its Robobus operates at Zurich Airport without a front-seat safety driver. In Belgium, the Robobus is in regular commercial service in Leuven, supporting daily transportation needs for local residents.

As WeRide advances deployment in Slovakia, it continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in autonomous driving, accelerating L4 adoption in Europe through a multi-product, multi-scenario approach.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contact

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f28ae757-77b2-49b2-9bbb-2540e0d27b57