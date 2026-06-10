CONNECTA Therapeutics Initiates Phase IIa Clinical Trial of CTH120, a First-in-Class Neuroplasticity Modulator, in Fragile X Syndrome

Builds on positive Phase I safety data and represents a key value-inflection milestone for the Company

Advances a potentially disease-modifying approach for fragile X syndrome, a condition with no approved targeted therapies

BARCELONA, Spain, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONNECTA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering first-in-class neuroplasticity modulators to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the initiation of its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating its lead first-in-class program, CTH120, in adult males with fragile X syndrome (FXS).

CTH120 is a novel small‑molecule targeting the tropomyosin receptor kinase B (TrkB), a key regulator of neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to form and adapt neural connections. Impaired neuroplasticity is a core pathophysiological feature in neurodevelopmental disorders and contributes to the clinical manifestations observed in conditions such as FXS. FXS is the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability, with an estimated prevalence of approximately 3 per 10,000 individuals.

“Initiating this Phase IIa study represents a significant milestone for CONNECTA,” said Jordi Fàbrega, Co‑Founder and CEO of CONNECTA Therapeutics. “Building on encouraging Phase I safety data, this trial is designed to further evaluate the safety and tolerability of CTH120 and to generate critical insights into its potential therapeutic benefit by modulating pathways implicated in disrupted neuronal function in FXS. We believe this study could support the development of a novel, disease‑modifying approach for FXS and serve as an important proof point for our broader neuroplasticity modulation platform.”

The Phase IIa randomized, double‑blind, placebo‑controlled, parallel‑group, multicenter study (EU CT number: 2025‑522972‑97‑00) is designed to evaluate CTH120 administered twice daily versus placebo. The first clinical trial will be conducted in individuals most severely affected by FXS, who are typically adult males due to the X-linked nature of the condition. The primary endpoint is the assessment of safety and tolerability, with secondary endpoints including characterization of pharmacokinetics and evaluation of clinical efficacy. The trial will randomize 30 adult males aged 18–45, in 1:1 ratio to receive CTH120 or placebo. Successful completion of the study will represent an important step toward later‑stage clinical development of CTH120.

“FXS has a profound impact on cognitive and behavioral function, severely affecting the quality of life of individuals living with the condition and their families. It remains a condition with significant unmet medical need, with no approved disease‑modifying treatments,” said Dr. Rafael de la Torre Fornell, PharmD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Study Coordinator at Hospital del Mar Research Institute (HMRIB). “This Phase IIa trial provides an important opportunity to evaluate a promising new mechanism of action and advance clinical understanding of this lifelong condition.”

The Phase IIa study will be conducted at Hospital del Mar Research Institute (HMRIB) in Barcelona and Parc Taulí Research and Innovation Institute Foundation (I3PT) in Sabadell, two leading centers with broad expertise in FXS and neurodevelopmental disorders. The study is led by Dr. Rafael de la Torre Fornell, PharmD, PhD, as well as Ana Aldea Perona, MD, PhD (HMRIB) and Ana Roche Martínez, MD, PhD (I3PT). Under the leadership of Mara Dierssen, PhD, at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), the clinical trial will also contribute to advancing the identification of disease-specific biomarkers underlying the neurobiology of FXS and to assessing treatment response.

The study has been authorized by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS), with approvals from the relevant ethics committees, and is funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and the European Union’s NextGeneration EU program (Project reference: CPP2022‑009659).

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint, Nellie Stephens

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 9621

Email: CONNECTA@optimumcomms.com

About CONNECTA Therapeutics

CONNECTA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging its small-molecule neuroplasticity modulation platform to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders with a focus on pediatric neurodevelopmental conditions. Neuroplasticity is the ability of the nervous system to adapt its activity in response to intrinsic or extrinsic stimuli by reorganizing its structure, functions, and connections, and is impaired in the vast majority of these disorders.

The Company’s lead program, CTH120, is a potential first-in-class disease-modifying treatment for fragile X syndrome (FXS), a rare and currently untreatable neurodevelopmental disorder that strongly impairs cognition and behavior. CTH120 is a small novel molecule that targets the tropomyosin receptor kinase B (TrkB), a key mediator in brain development and function. Unlike existing symptomatic treatments, CTH120 aims to restore the underlying neuronal architecture. Backed by strong preclinical and Phase I safety data (NCT06480968), CONNECTA has initiated a Phase IIa trial of CTH120 and has begun enrolment in adult males and is preparing to advance the program into pediatric populations, supported by the FRAXCURE project (co-funded by the European Union, GA101217931).

CONNECTA’s scalable neuroplasticity modulation platform has already yielded additional promising compounds that have shown potential in treating multiple CNS disorders. Preclinical models have demonstrated efficacy for FXS and Rett syndrome, with the potential to address other high-value indications such as Down’s syndrome, DiGeorge syndrome, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and neuropathic pain. For more information, please visit www.connectatherapeutics.com

About Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG)

The Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) is a renowned international biomedical research center located in Barcelona. Its mission is to discover and promote knowledge to benefit society, public health, and economic prosperity. The center employs more than 400 interdisciplinary scientists focused on understanding the complexity of life, from the genome to the cell and the entire organism. The CRG forms part of the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) and is a CERCA research center of the Government of Catalonia. More information: www.crg.eu

About Hospital del Mar Research Institute (HMRIB)

The Hospital del Mar Research Institute of Barcelona (HMRIB) is a research center in biomedicine and health sciences, organized across six large programs: Cancer, Epidemiology and Public Health, Biomedical Informatics, Neurosciences, Translational Clinical Research and Advanced Therapies. Featuring around 700 professionals, it is among the top ten Spanish institutions in terms of scientific impact on healthcare. It is a CERCA research center of the Government of Catalonia and is accredited by the Carlos III Health Institute. With over 75 years of history, it is the oldest active public research center. More information: www.researchmar.net

About Institute for Research and Innovation Parc Taulí (I3PT)

The Institute for Research and Innovation Parc Taulí (I3PT) fosters research, innovation and teaching in health to drive knowledge transfer and generate value to bring about social and economic growth. The Institute is renowned in the R&D ecosystem for its history of promoting and implementing its own innovation model, combining research results with the clinical needs of Parc Taulí. This has allowed them to develop custom solutions and implement them in the healthcare system and on the market, through partnerships with key stakeholders in the ecosystem. I3PT is a CERCA institute accredited by the Carlos III Health Institute. More information: https://www.tauli.cat/en/institut/