Al Tamimi & Company Contributes to Global Dialogue on Future-Ready Regulation at World Economic Forum–UAE Roundtable

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company is pleased to announce its participation in the closed-door roundtable discussion, "Partnering for Progress: Business and Regulation in the Intelligent Age," convened as part of the Global Regulatory Innovation Platform (GRIP), a joint initiative between the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the World Economic Forum.

The session brought together senior leaders from across the private sector to explore the evolving regulatory landscape and discuss practical challenges and opportunities across key sectors, including emerging technologies, finance, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. Discussions focused on fostering effective public-private collaboration and supporting the development of future-ready regulatory frameworks.

Representing Al Tamimi & Company, Ahmad Saleh, Partner and Head of Innovation, Patents & Industrial Property, joined fellow industry leaders in sharing perspectives on the regulatory considerations surrounding innovation, emerging technologies, and intellectual property in an increasingly intelligent and interconnected economy.

Commenting on the discussion, Ahmad Saleh, Partner and Head of Innovation, Patents & Industrial Property, said:

"The rapid advancement of emerging technologies presents significant opportunities for businesses, governments, and society. Constructive dialogue between regulators and industry is essential to ensure that regulatory frameworks remain agile, balanced, and capable of supporting innovation while maintaining public trust and legal certainty."

The roundtable forms part of ongoing efforts by the Global Regulatory Innovation Platform to strengthen collaboration between policymakers and the private sector and to inform the development of responsive regulatory approaches capable of addressing the opportunities and challenges of technological transformation.

Al Tamimi & Company remains committed to contributing to conversations that shape the future of regulation and innovation across the region and beyond.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combine deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

Media Contact

Hadi Ayedh

Public Relations and Communications Manager

+971505490461

h.ayedh@tamimi.com