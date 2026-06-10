IUX Hits $1.5 Trillion Monthly Volume, Upgrading Infrastructure on the "Trader's Edge"

Ebene, Mauritius, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global multi-asset trading platform IUX has officially surpassed $1.5 trillion in monthly trading volume in 2026. This milestone reflects a significant influx of high-volume activity from advanced market participants, driven heavily by concentrated commodity liquidity.

Explaining the Volume: Commodity Dominance and Infrastructure

The surge to a $1.5 trillion monthly volume highlights IUX's ongoing expansion of its trading infrastructure and optimized asset pricing frameworks. Across all Standard, Pro, and Raw accounts, Gold (XAUUSD) and other commodities like Silver and Energy represent a dominant 76% of all trading activity. The remaining volume is fueled by a steady, continuous flow of trades in Forex and global indices.

To support this intense concentration of volume, the company points to professional backend adjustments. By building a low latency environment, IUX has become the premier hub for Algo traders who demand consistent infrastructure stability. The platform features private fiber-optic cross-connects and algorithmic spread stability.

Aligning Ecosystem Frameworks with 2026 Strategy

Coinciding with this volume milestone, IUX is refocusing its ecosystem on the "trader's edge" , the technical advantage required to navigate modern market volatility. As part of its 2026 strategic roadmap, the platform is shifting its operational focus to better support the technical demands of high-volume participants.

For algorithmic and high-frequency execution, the infrastructure supporting the IUX Raw account has been engineered to provide direct connectivity to deep liquidity pools, aiming to minimize transaction friction for automated strategies operating within heavy commodity markets. Simultaneously, the framework governing Pro accounts is structured to accommodate manual, high-volume market participants, ensuring institutional execution efficiency and optimized structural costs across Gold, Forex, and indices.

Advancing Technology to Support Trader Potential

Looking forward through the remainder of 2026, IUX intends to maintain its momentum in technological innovation. The company is actively committed to developing its trading edge in technology to support traders' highest potential. By rolling out advanced analytical suites and infrastructure upgrades, IUX ensures that its technology serves as a direct catalyst for advanced strategy execution.

About IUX

IUX is a technology-driven brokerage specializing in high-performance trading solutions for professional market participants Established in 2016, the platform offers specialized account structures designed to optimize execution speed, stability, and pricing impact across commodities, forex, and indices.





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