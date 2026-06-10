VEON’s Banglalink Brings Every World Cup 2026 Match to Football Fans in Bangladesh on Toffee

All 104 matches will stream live on Toffee, bringing the world’s biggest football tournament to millions of fans across Bangladesh

Dubai and New York, June 10, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, today announced that Banglalink, its digital operator in Bangladesh, has secured the streaming rights for the World Cup 2026. Fans across Bangladesh will be able to watch all 104 matches live on Toffee, Banglalink’s digital entertainment platform, on their phones, laptops and televisions.

When Argentina beat France in the 2022 final, more than 15 million people in Bangladesh watched it on Toffee. Now the platform, already the country’s leading home for live sport, will carry every match of the 2026 tournament.

“Few things bring a country together like football, and we are proud that this summer every match of the World Cup will reach fans across Bangladesh on Toffee. Bringing the world’s most loved tournament to our customers is what being a digital operator is all about, using technology to deliver the things that matter most to the people we serve,” said Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON Group CEO.

Fans in Bangladesh will be able to access the tournament through subscription packages available on Banglalink’s Toffee app, MyBL Super App and RYZE, an AI-driven lifestyle brand for youth.

Other Banglalink customers will also be able to enjoy the tournament through eligible 30-day internet packs, while soccer fans using other mobile operators will be able to subscribe directly through Toffee. Subscription packages will additionally be available through Banglalink's nationwide retail and recharge network.

“This is a major moment for football fans in Bangladesh,” said Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink. “By securing the OTT streaming rights for the World Cup 2026 and delivering every match through Toffee, we are building on our proven ability to bring audiences together around premium live events. Just as importantly, we are strengthening Toffee’s role as a scaled digital destination for entertainment in Bangladesh and advancing Banglalink’s ambition to deliver more value to customers through relevant digital experiences.”

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Banglalink

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision of transforming lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-ready service provider capable of catering to the demands of the new digital era. It is a subsidiary of VEON Ltd - a Nasdaq listed connectivity provider headquartered in Dubai. For more information, visit: www.banglalink.net

About Toffee

Toffee is an operator-agnostic digital streaming platform launched by Banglalink in 2019. Toffee provides a superior viewing experience with its simple navigation and is available to everyone in Bangladesh. Toffee is app and web-based, available for Android smartphones, Android TVs, and iOS devices. With the highest number of national and international live television channels, Toffee regularly broadcasts global sporting events LIVE and also offers a large collection of video-on-demand and user-generated content for its viewers. For more information visit: https://toffeelive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to VEON’s digital operator strategy.

VEON media contact

pr@veon.com