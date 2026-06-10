Lantronix and Cherry & White Launch Rapid Wi-Fi Platform That Brings Enterprise-Grade Connectivity to Critical Infrastructure in Minutes

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced a collaboration with Cherry & White, a UK-based provider of high-speed, secure Wi-Fi® solutions for businesses, utilities and mission-critical infrastructure.

Key for Critical Infrastructure Operators

For utilities, industrial facilities, defense installations and emergency services, connectivity gaps are more than an IT inconvenience; they are an operational liability with direct consequences for safety, uptime and cost. Existing approaches force an unacceptable tradeoff, producing permanent infrastructure that takes months to plan and deploy and carries prohibitive cost while legacy portable solutions sacrifice performance, security and manageability. The Rapid Wi-Fi Platform addresses that tradeoff.

Built for the Edge of the Network – and the Edge of the Map

At the core of the platform is the Lantronix NTC-552, a ruggedized industrial 5G gateway engineered for demanding field environments. Paired with Cherry & White's Rapid Wi-Fi technology, the platform delivers connectivity speeds up to 70 times faster than legacy solutions in low- or no-connectivity environments and can be operational within minutes of arrival on site.

The Platform is available in two deployment configurations:

Vehicle Connectivity Solution installed on fleet and response vehicles to extend enterprise-grade connectivity as the vehicle moves through the field.

installed on fleet and response vehicles to extend enterprise-grade connectivity as the vehicle moves through the field. Peli Connectivity Solution housed in a ruggedized, portable hard case engineered for rapid setup in the harshest environments, from emergency staging areas to remote substations.

Both configurations share a common architecture: 5G NR Release 16 SA/NSA with automatic LTE/4G failover, Wi-Fi 6, 2.5Gbps WAN throughput, AC or 18V tool battery power, plug-and-play multi-interface integration (LAN/WAN, GNSS, Bluetooth, I/O) and centralized remote management via Lantronix's Percepxion™ platform to substantially reduce costly truck rolls and enable continuous remote visibility regardless of how remote the deployment.

The platform is also ready for private 5G spectrum deployments across Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Latin America, positioning it as a purpose-built enabler for mobile network operators expanding enterprise and industrial private network offerings globally.

“Critical infrastructure operators are increasingly challenged to deploy secure, high-performance connectivity in remote and difficult environments,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “Our collaboration with Cherry & White combines Lantronix’s ruggedized industrial gateways with their Rapid Wi-Fi technology to create a powerful, easy-to-deploy platform that delivers resilient connectivity in locations that traditional networks cannot reach.”

“By integrating our Rapid Wi-Fi technology with Lantronix’s advanced industrial gateway, we can bring high-bandwidth connectivity to locations that previously lacked reliable access,” said David Bayley, chief operating officer at Cherry & White. “Together, we are enabling organizations to deploy critical communications infrastructure faster, more securely and at a significantly lower cost.”

Benefits of the New Connectivity Platform

Powered by Cherry & White’s Rapid Wi-Fi, the connectivity platform is driven by Lantronix’s NTC-552 ruggedized industrial IoT gateway that combines ultra-fast 5G connectivity with the robust performance of Wi-Fi 6 and serial interfaces.

Key benefits include:

Mission-Critical Resilience at Scale. 5G NR Release 16 SA/NSA with automatic LTE/4G failover, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5Gbps WAN delivers carrier-grade, high-availability connectivity — ruggedized for the extreme environments where other solutions fail.

5G NR Release 16 SA/NSA with automatic LTE/4G failover, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5Gbps WAN delivers carrier-grade, high-availability connectivity — ruggedized for the extreme environments where other solutions fail. Rapid, Flexible Deployment With Lower TCO. AC or 18V tool battery power, plug-and-play multi-interface integration (LAN/WAN, GNSS, Bluetooth, I/O), and centralized Percepxion™ remote management reduce costly site visits as well as both upfront and operational expenditure.

AC or 18V tool battery power, plug-and-play multi-interface integration (LAN/WAN, GNSS, Bluetooth, I/O), and centralized Percepxion™ remote management reduce costly site visits as well as both upfront and operational expenditure. Global Private 5G Compatibility. Ready for private spectrum deployments across Germany, France, the UK and Latin America — purpose-built for MNOs expanding enterprise and industrial private network offerings worldwide.





Key Investor Takeaways

Private 5G & Industrial IoT Exposure. The platform directly targets two of the fastest-growing segments in the Industrial IoT market, extending the commercial reach of the NTC-552 into mission-critical verticals characterized by long deployment cycles, multi-unit fleet purchases and strong operator preference for centrally managed, remotely administered solutions.

The platform directly targets two of the fastest-growing segments in the Industrial IoT market, extending the commercial reach of the NTC-552 into mission-critical verticals characterized by long deployment cycles, multi-unit fleet purchases and strong operator preference for centrally managed, remotely administered solutions. Recurring Revenue Profile. The collaboration is structured to capture high-value recurring revenue through managed connectivity services and remote administration via Percepxion™, moving Lantronix further up the value stack beyond hardware into software-attached, margin-accretive service relationships.

The collaboration is structured to capture high-value recurring revenue through managed connectivity services and remote administration via Percepxion™, moving Lantronix further up the value stack beyond hardware into software-attached, margin-accretive service relationships. International Market Expansion. Private 5G spectrum compatibility across Germany, France, the UK and Latin America positions the platform for international scaling while Lantronix's established defense, utility and industrial compliance credentials, including NDAA, accelerate Cherry & White's access to those markets and create a mutually reinforcing commercial footprint.





About Cherry & White

Cherry & White is a premier UK-based provider of advanced networking and telecommunications solutions, specialising in the design, integration, and support of mission-critical infrastructure. With over 30 years of expertise, the company serves as a strategic partner to the UK’s Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), utilities, defence, and transport sectors. Cherry & White delivers a comprehensive portfolio of high-resilience technologies, ranging from secure PNT (Positioning, Navigation, and Timing) and private 5G to optical transport and legacy-to-IP migration. By bridging the gap between innovative global technology and complex local requirements, Cherry & White empowers organisations to achieve seamless digital transformation while maintaining the highest standards of security, reliability, and operational continuity. For more information, visit the Cherry & White website www.cherry-white.co.uk.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth expectations, anticipated performance, functionality, customer benefits and commercial opportunities associated with the Rapid Wi-Fi Platform. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Cherry & White Media Contact:

David.Bayley@cherry-white.co.uk

01452 764694