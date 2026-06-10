Rare Earth Magnets Market to Surge with 6.4% CAGR by 2030, Driven by Consumer Electronics and EV Demand.

Dublin, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Magnets Market by Type, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rare earth magnets market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 21.98 billion in 2025 to USD 30.01 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This surge is largely driven by increasing demand in consumer electronics, wind turbines, and electric vehicles (EVs). These magnets are celebrated for their exceptional strength and energy efficiency, crucial for lightweight and compact designs integral to modern technology. In consumer electronics, they aid in device miniaturisation, while in renewable energy, they boost wind turbine efficiency. In the EV sector, these magnets enhance motor and battery performance, underlining their importance as industries aim for greater energy efficiency and sustainability.

The NdFeB segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets are anticipated to lead the rare earth magnets market due to their superior magnetic strength and application efficiency. This growth is fueled by their use in consumer electronics, robotics, wind turbines, and EVs. The global shift toward clean energy and electrification has resulted in the increased adoption of durable and lightweight NdFeB magnets, significantly impacting the motors and generators industry. The sintered segment is expected to be the larger segment during the forecast period. The sintered manufacturing process remains predominant due to its production of magnets that are strong, stable at higher temperatures, and have a uniform structure. This process allows for superior grain alignment control, enhancing magnetic performance, and is ideal for high-performance applications such as EVs, wind turbines, and industrial motors, thus dominating global preference. The automotive sector is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The transition to electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the increased deployment of rare earth magnets in the automotive sector. NdFeB magnets are critical for high-performance electric motors, offering advantages in power density, efficiency, and compactness. These facilitate lighter designs and energy efficiency, supporting features like regenerative braking and power steering, making them crucial for modern mobility systems. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dominating the global rare earth magnets market, Asia Pacific's leadership stems from its manufacturing base in China, Japan, and South Korea, home to both producers and key industries. The region benefits from rapid industrialisation and the EV revolution, particularly in China, enhancing demand. The electronics and renewable energy sectors further amplify consumption. Government policies promoting clean energy bolster growth, and China's abundant rare earth resources and refining expertise position the region as a global leader.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 30%, Directors: 25%, and Other Designations: 45%

By Region: North America: 27%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 33%, South America: 12%, and Middle East & Africa: 8%

Notes: Other designations include sales, marketing, and product managers.

Tier 1: Greater than USD 1 billion; Tier 2: Between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion; Tier 3: Less than USD 500 million.

Key Insights Provided in the Report:

Analysis of key drivers (electric mobility growth, wind energy expansion, supply chain security), restraints (raw material price volatility, environmental impacts), opportunities (production diversification, emerging applications), and challenges (regulatory and trade barriers, scaling costs).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and market launches.

Market Development: Detailed regional market analysis highlighting profitable markets.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information on new products, untapped geographies, and recent investments.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of leading players' market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiled

Proterial, Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tdk Corporation

Vacuumschmelze

Jl Mag Rare-Earth Co. Ltd.

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Neo Performance Materials

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Adams Magnetic Products

Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

Noveon Magnetics Inc.

Stanford Magnets

Permag

Goudsmit Magnetics

Bakker Magnetics Bv

Rarearth S.R.L.

Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co. Ltd.

Beloh Magnetsysteme GmbH & Co. KG

Earth-Panda Advanced Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

Vulcan Elements

Daido Electronics Co. Ltd.

Abm Magnetics Co. Ltd.

Dura Magnets Pvt. Ltd.

Magsuper(Dongguan)Corp.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wb2on

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