Absen, A Leading LED Brand, Nurtures a Value Ecosystem in a Crowded Global Market

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 5 to 7, 2026, Absen, a leading LED display brand, made a powerful impact at the ISLE 2026 (International Smart Display and System Integration Exhibition) held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The company showcased multiple star products, including the NT V2 Series, and captivated the audience with four immersive scenario-based solutions alongside an interactive zone featuring wearable-free motion capture technology. This showcase not only solidified Absen's industry leadership through technological innovation and a premium product matrix, but also laid a solid foundation for its first-quarter performance growth.

In the first quarter of 2026, Absen achieved an operating revenue of USD 124 million (RMB 888 million, up 7.52% YoY) and a net profit attributable to the parent company of USD 5.49 million (RMB 39.2767 million, up 7.87% YoY), delivering a counter-cyclical expansion in both gross margin and net profit. Against the backdrop of a slowing overall growth environment, its net profit performance was outstanding, with profitability significantly outperforming the industry average.

It is reported that the global LED display industry is facing significant pressure on profit margins. Affected by macroeconomic headwinds, exchange rate fluctuations, and rising costs, the industry has entered a period of deep consolidation, and its overall resilience against risks is undergoing a severe test.



In this red ocean battle, a polarized developmental trajectory is quietly unfolding: one category of enterprises relies on non-core businesses or passive contraction to sustain profits, while another achieves high-quality growth through absolute focus on its core business. Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. ("Absen") stands out as a prime vanguard of the latter approach.

In the capital markets, this divergence signals a structural shift. When the positive correlation between volume and profitability breaks down, it indicates that the underlying growth paradigm of the industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

1. Divergent Strategies and Disparate Financial Outcomes

Under traditional manufacturing logic, companies typically scale up to dilute costs and capture market share. However, upon entering a mature phase of stock clearance, blind faith in mere scale actually expands a company's risk exposure.

In Q1 2026, while Absen maintained robust growth across the board, some traditional peers highly dependent on asset scale faced significant declines in both revenue and net profit, with certain companies even recording single-quarter losses due to external volatility. In terms of overall gross profit margin, Absen sustained its industry-leading position with a score of 32.21% in the first quarter.

Why do larger manufacturing enterprises perform worse under identical market conditions? And how did Absen expand its gross profit margin without sacrificing market share? These financial metrics reveal a core axiom of modern manufacturing: revenue scale does not equate to risk resilience.

First, regarding foreign exchange and macroeconomic risk exposure, companies with a high proportion of overseas business are highly vulnerable to severe global currency fluctuations. Some peers suffered severe single-quarter foreign exchange losses in Q1 2026, directly eroding their theoretical profit margins on the income statement. In contrast, though Absen's overseas revenue share was equally high (standing at 76.5%), the company sustained steady operations through more effective risk management and hedging, proving that sheer revenue size no longer defines operational quality.

Second, when confronted with external pressures such as low-price competition and frequent price hikes of critical upstream raw materials (e.g., copper, PCBs, chips, power supplies), companies diverge fundamentally in their strategic paths: "active migration" versus "passive contraction". Facing squeezed profit margins on legacy LED products, some traditional enterprises typically choose to passively reduce certain low-margin projects; while directionally correct, this adjustment inevitably triggers a sharp drop in revenue during the transition period.

Conversely, Absen demonstrated the capability of "addition for quality" by optimizing and upgrading its product portfolio. Rather than simply discarding low-margin businesses to artificially bump profit rates, Absen leveraged the organic growth of high-value-added flagship products, such as the A25 and NT V2 series, within its revenue mix. This not only drove simultaneous year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter gross margin expansion but also secured sustained top-line revenue growth.

2. The Flagship Strategy: Securing Pricing Power Through Absolute Focus

The essence of any price war lies in the lack of independent pricing power. Absen commands premium pricing because it successfully steers the focus of B2B customers away from the "initial acquisition cost" toward "Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)" and "operational reliability."

A telling case involves a highway operator in the United States who was willing to procure Absen products at twice the industry average price. In the international infrastructure market, maintenance for highway displays involves astronomical labor dispatch and road closure costs. Through breakthroughs in craftsmanship and engineering, Absen introduced an unprecedented "10-year warranty," thoroughly absorbing the client's operational uncertainties.

From a conventional commercial perspective, promising a 10-year warranty is a highly risky gamble. However, Absen's focus strategy provides the ultimate breakthrough weapon—the company voluntarily walks away from 90% of marginal projects that lack premium value and easily dissolve into price wars, allowing it to consolidate 100% of its R&D, supply chain, and service resources on a select few core product lines. This radical strategic concentration yields compounded advantages that competitors cannot easily replicate:

Absen A25 Outdoor Advertising Series: Features a pioneering full-range high PF value technology coupled with the IDes intelligent energy-saving system, slashing power consumption costs by up to 50% compared to standard alternatives (saving USD 201,000 / RMB 1.44 million over 5 years for a 300 m² screen). Directly targeting low-carbon emission pain points and paired with a 10-year warranty, its 2025 order value topped USD 139 million (RMB 1 billion), securing multiple landmark installations across Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.



NT V2 Stage Rental Series: Redefines lightweight standards, compressing customers' transportation, installation, and warehousing costs to the absolute limit. This series has emerged as the premier solution for massive creative stages, phenomenal celebrity concert tours, international music festivals, and global brand launches.



In 2025, Absen's flagship products accounted for 41% of its total signed orders. Flagship products command pricing power through absolute value, while marquee clients lower overall customer acquisition costs via showcase effects; this synergy propelled steady international revenue growth on an already high base, alongside a powerful 34.02% surge in the Chinese domestic market.

3. Industry Paradigm Shift: From Market Capturing to Value Cultivating

As market dividends plateau and overcapacity becomes normalized, the linear formula of traditional manufacturing—dependent on price wars and extended payment terms—has broken down. Legacy "predatory growth" relies on discounts and credit extensions, which essentially surrenders profits to clients while trapping risk on one's own balance sheet. Conversely, Absen offers a new paradigm of "cultivating growth," compounding long-term certainty through product premiums, customer stickiness, operational efficiency, and organizational alignment.

This certainty, accumulated via long-termism, is directly reflected in the global operational efficiency of the enterprise's assets. In 2025, key operational metrics such as inventory turnover days, accounts receivable turnover days, and cash conversion cycles for Absen were significantly superior to the industry average. Its inventory turnover days stood at 81.16, accounts receivable turnover days were only 64.99, and the cash conversion cycle was compressed to 37.10 days, demonstrating remarkable capital recovery and secure operational capacity.

These multi-fold efficiency gaps stem from Absen's prolonged investment in underlying infrastructure. To date, Absen has certified over 5,400 ACE service engineers worldwide, building a network that blankets 165 countries and regions, slashing the average repair cycle to 6.4 days and onsite troubleshooting resolution down to 3.3 days.

Furthermore, Absen has vigorously developed its talent pipeline, established partner mechanisms, and advanced ESG initiatives. The optimization dividends of its strategy have crossed over from pure financial dimensions into all facets of operation, steering the company toward becoming a leading global brand in LED display technology and applications.





As the industry hits a downcycle and price wars grind against rock bottom, long-term product reliability and a localized global service network have become the most fortress-like decision drivers for enterprise buyers worldwide. While the shakeout of the global LED display sector continues, Absen—by anchoring itself in value-orientation and erecting an operational efficiency barrier—has successfully seized long-term dominance in this reshaping landscape.

Media Contact Information:

Company: Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Huilin Chen

Email: bella.chen@absen.com

Website: www.absen.com

Telephone: +86-755-89747399

City: Shenzhen, China

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