To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 10 June 2026

Announcement no. 49/2026

Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds

Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:

2% 111.E 2039 for 10-year fixed rate annuity loans

3,5% 111.E 2049 for 20-year fixed rate annuity loans

4% 111.E 2059 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans

4% 411.E.OA 2059 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option

4% 411.E.OA30 2059 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 30-year interest only option





The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com