To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 10 June 2026
Announcement no. 49/2026
Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds
Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
- 2% 111.E 2039 for 10-year fixed rate annuity loans
- 3,5% 111.E 2049 for 20-year fixed rate annuity loans
- 4% 111.E 2059 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans
- 4% 411.E.OA 2059 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option
- 4% 411.E.OA30 2059 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 30-year interest only option
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.