Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                10 June 2026
                                        Announcement no. 49/2026

Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds

Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:

  • 2% 111.E 2039 for 10-year fixed rate annuity loans
  • 3,5% 111.E 2049 for 20-year fixed rate annuity loans
  • 4% 111.E 2059 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans
  • 4% 411.E.OA 2059 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option
  • 4% 411.E.OA30 2059 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 30-year interest only option

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com


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