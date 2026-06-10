GEN Restaurant Group Signs Distribution Agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc.

CERRITOS, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), operator of GEN Korean BBQ, one of the largest full-service Korean BBQ restaurant chain in the United States, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (“UNFI”), one of the largest food distributors in North America.

UNFI serves and distributes products to more than 30,000 customer locations across North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers, and food service customers. The company supports its retail partners with professional services, marketing solutions, and digital tools designed to drive store traffic and consumer engagement.

The agreement provides GEN with access to UNFI’s wholesale distribution network, supporting the Company’s broader retail expansion strategy and its ongoing rollout of ready-to-cook marinated meat products through additional retail channels.

“UNFI is one of the largest food distributors in North America, with a particularly strong presence in the natural and specialty grocery channel that aligns well with the GEN brand. We believe this agreement provides a meaningful platform to extend our retail reach and supports the long-term growth of our distribution strategy,” said David Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEN.

GEN’s ready-to-cook marinated meats are prepared using the same recipes and quality standards featured across the Company’s restaurant operations, offering consumers a convenient way to recreate the GEN Korean BBQ experience at home.

For more information or to locate a GEN Korean BBQ restaurant, visit www.genkoreanbbq.com.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Restaurant Group (Nasdaq: GENK) owns and operates GEN Korean BBQ, a full-service Korean BBQ dining concept with 50+ locations across the United States. The Company is engaged in expanding its brand through retail, consumer packaged goods, and experiential channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may,” and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company’s CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luke A. Hewko

1-562-356-9929