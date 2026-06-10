Record-Breaking Sale of Magnificent Lake Tremblant Estate Sets New Benchmark in Québec Luxury Market

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotheby's International Realty Canada today announced the landmark sale of a breathtaking waterfront estate located on Lake Tremblant, setting a new historic record for the highest residential property ever sold in Mont-Tremblant and the Laurentians through the Québec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers’ (QPAREB) Centris provincial real estate database system in the province’s history.

Listed at $19,800,000 CAD, the sale of this extraordinary property marks a defining moment for Québec’s luxury real estate market, highlighting the distinct strength of the province’s recreational and urban markets at a time when many luxury markets across Canada are facing softer conditions amidst economic uncertainty and global geopolitical risks.

“Custom-designed by Canadian-born, internationally acclaimed architect Richard Landry and interior designer Seta Marachlian, this property is one of the most prestigious residential offerings in Mont-Tremblant, which is one of Canada’s most renowned four-season recreational destinations,” said listing broker Liza Kaufman and founding partner of Sotheby’s International Realty Québec. “Our comprehensive marketing strategy generated strong interest from Canadian buyers while also attracting significant international attention, particularly as Mont-Tremblant remains exempt from foreign ownership restrictions, positioning it as a highly attractive investment opportunity in today’s market.”

According to Kaufman, the property was sold to a Canadian purchaser who was represented by a broker from the Sotheby’s International Realty Québec network.

Nestled within a serene private enclave, this breathtaking waterfront Tremblant estate is amongst the most exceptional properties in The Laurentians. The residence draws on classical architectural inspiration with a contemporary interpretation, featuring vaulted ceilings exceeding 30 feet, reclaimed wood beams, and expansive lake-facing views showcased by a 25-foot bay window. With six bedrooms and eight full and two ensuite bathrooms, its interiors include a majestic great room, formal dining spaces blending English and French design influences, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and professional-grade integrated appliances, and multiple entertaining areas including a cinema room, bar, and wine cellar. The principal suite occupies its own wing with panoramic water views, private office, balcony access, and a spa-like ensuite, while the lower level is designed for wellness and recreation with a spa, sauna, and gym, and guest accommodations opening directly to resort-style outdoor living, including a saltwater infinity pool, beach, dock, and covered heated terrace. Additional amenities include a private elevator, a large wine cellar with a tasting table crafted from fine stone and custom wooden cabinetry, extensive guest accommodations, and parking facilities for up to 13 vehicles.

The residence was custom designed by Canadian-born architect Richard Landry, renowned for designing ultra-luxury estates for an elite celebrity clientele. Often referred to as the “King of the Megamansion,” Landry founded the Landry Design Group in Los Angeles in 1987 and has designed more than 500 landmark residences across North America and internationally.

“Mont-Tremblant continues to distinguish itself as one of North America’s premier luxury real estate destinations, drawing affluent buyers from Québec, Ontario, the United States, and international markets who are seeking lifestyle, privacy, natural beauty and long-term value,” said Mustafa Abbasi, President, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “This record-breaking sale highlights the attractiveness of Québec, and more specifically, Mont-Tremblant real estate. The region’s limited inventory of truly exceptional properties, combined with growing global recognition, continues to support strong demand at the highest end of the market.”

According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers, residential sales in Mont-Tremblant rose 17% in Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, significantly outperforming the broader Québec market, which recorded a 2% decline. Mont-Tremblant also led the province in median price growth, with prices increasing 22% year over year in the first quarter.

Further details of the sale of this estate remain private.

For more information on this property sale and Sotheby's International Realty Canada contact:

Talk Shop Media

Kayla Moyes

kayla.moyes@talkshopmedia.com

(250) 218-9276

About Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Combining the world's most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialized marketing expertise, Sotheby's International Realty Canada is the leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country's most exceptional properties. With offices in over 35 residential and resort markets nationwide, our professional associates provide the highest caliber of real estate service, unrivalled local and international marketing solutions and a global affiliate sales network of approximately 1,100 offices in 84+ countries and territories to manage the real estate portfolios of discerning clients from around the world. For further information, visit www.sothebysrealty.ca .





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