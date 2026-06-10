Eight Additional Caltrans Properties Coming Back on the Market in South Pasadena with the Dave Knight Real Estate Team

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Gabriel Valley Real Estate Broker Dave Knight, of the Dave Knight Real Estate Team of Keller Williams (DKRE), announced they are exclusively listing eight former Caltrans properties on behalf of the City of South Pasadena. These residential properties, including the historic Columbia House, were acquired by Caltrans through eminent domain to build the now-defunct 710 Freeway extension through the city. Now, these homes will be returned to the residential real estate market for new owners to enjoy.

“We recognize how challenging it is today to acquire residential real estate in South Pasadena, which is known as one of the friendliest and safest cities in Southern California. These eight homes will give more people a chance to experience what many of the residents here know and love about South Pasadena,” says Knight. “For historic preservationists, we are providing a rare opportunity to own an excellent example of a Craftsman style home built in 1910 by the architect George Lawrence Stimson.” This gracious and stately home, known as the Columbia House, sits on the corner of Columbia Street and Fremont Avenue.

In an effort to expand the buyer pool and encourage owner-occupied buyers, DKRE has sought out lenders to assist buyers with financing plans specifically for the purchase of these Caltrans properties.

“This marks a significant milestone for the City of South Pasadena as these properties are returned to the residential market, creating opportunities for homeownership for both longtime community members and those looking to make South Pasadena their home,” said Todd Hileman, South Pasadena City Manager. “We also appreciate the Dave Knight team for creating unique lending opportunities that help make homeownership more accessible to buyers.”

For more information, please contact: The Dave Knight Team at: (626) 389-1137 or caltrans@daveknightrealestate.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80303f69-2567-48d5-84bb-1c128d96f87c