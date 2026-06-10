DeepHealth Launches Reporting Pro, Bringing AI Automation to Radiology Reporting

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), today announced the launch of Reporting Pro, a next-generation AI-powered solution designed to transform the way radiologists generate clinical reports and findings for their referring physicians.

Reporting Pro was introduced at RSNA 2025 and is now available for commercial deployment. Reporting Pro includes capabilities that bring speech recognition, AI-generated clinical findings, measurements, AI-generated impressions, quality assurance and structured reporting into one seamless workflow.

“Radiology is entering a new era where AI supports the diagnostic journey from image analysis to reporting. Reporting Pro is a critical step forward, bringing intelligence into the reporting workflow so radiologists can focus on review and refinement, rather than manual documentation,” said Madhu Jahagirdar, Business and Product Leader, Enterprise Imaging, DeepHealth.

As imaging volumes continue to rise, radiology demand is expected to outpace workforce capacity. Radiologist shortage is projected to reach about 15% by 2029 in the United States,1 and approximately 40% by 2030 in certain European countries.2 Reporting remains one of the most time-intensive and cognitively demanding steps for radiologists, creating a crucial opportunity to help them work more efficiently and consistently.

Reporting Pro automates high-volume reporting tasks with key capabilities including:

Clinical AI integration: Reporting Pro integrates clinical AI findings and measurements from FDA-cleared and CE-marked DeepHealth and third-party AI tools into the reporting workflow, enabling clinically relevant results to flow directly into structured report creation.





Reporting Pro integrates clinical AI findings and measurements from FDA-cleared and CE-marked DeepHealth and third-party AI tools into the reporting workflow, enabling clinically relevant results to flow directly into structured report creation. Generative AI-powered reporting: Reporting Pro uses generative AI to help organize findings and generate draft impressions. The platform adapts based on physician feedback to better support how findings are summarized and structured, helping accelerate reporting while maintaining a high level of clinical quality.



Reporting Pro uses generative AI to help organize findings and generate draft impressions. The platform adapts based on physician feedback to better support how findings are summarized and structured, helping accelerate reporting while maintaining a high level of clinical quality. Fast migration, deployment and adoption: Reporting Pro integrates with existing workflows. The solution supports migration of existing templates and reporting preferences from legacy reporting systems, enabling radiologists to maintain familiar workflows while adopting a more intelligent, AI-native reporting experience.





Reporting Pro integrates with existing workflows. The solution supports migration of existing templates and reporting preferences from legacy reporting systems, enabling radiologists to maintain familiar workflows while adopting a more intelligent, AI-native reporting experience. Streamlined and automated reporting workflow: Reporting Pro connects speech recognition, clinical AI findings, measurements, AI-generated impressions, quality assurance and structured reporting capabilities into one unified experience. With integration of DeepHealth’s native clinical AI solutions, radiologists can review AI-supported draft content, refine it as needed and finalize reports within a connected reporting environment without any manual data transfer.





Reporting Pro is being deployed across RadNet at scale, providing real-world validation of its capability to support faster, consistent reporting across high-volume clinical environments. The first set of external customers for Reporting Pro have also been contracted, with deployments going live within the next quarter.

“With Reporting Pro, a structured report is already waiting when I open a case with findings populated, measurements in place and a preliminary report drafted. That significantly reduces reporting times, translating directly to faster turnaround times for patients and referring physicians who rely on receiving reports on a timely basis in order to make critical treatment decisions,” said Dr. Jason Sinner, Radiologist and Medical Director, RadNet.

Reporting Pro is designed to integrate with any existing picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS). When deployed together with DeepHealth’s Diagnostic Suite,3 the solutions deliver a seamless reporting experience, connecting image management, AI findings, workflow orchestration and reporting. This helps route, prioritize, review and report cases more efficiently.

Reporting Pro is commercially available in the United States and the United Kingdom, with plans to release it in Australia, South Africa and select European markets by the end of the year. The platform is available across all imaging modalities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT, PET/CT and MRI.

DeepHealth will demonstrate Reporting Pro alongside its enterprise informatics portfolio of solutions at the Society of Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting 2026 at booth #105-107.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, musculoskeletal, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Learn more at deephealth.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our technology’s ability to stage-shift disease through proactive, timely intervention and discussions regarding our product features. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet’s control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control. RadNet’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Neither RadNet, nor any of its directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet’s business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the technology. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the technology, and (2) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes, and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis,” and other sections of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

DeepHealth Media Contact

Andra Axente

Director of Communications

+31614440971

andra.axente@deephealth.com

RadNet Media Contacts

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com



Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

+1 310-445-2800

References

Health Resources and Services Administration. "Workforce Projections." National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, n.d., data.hrsa.gov/topics/health-workforce/nchwa/workforce-projections. Accessed Sept 2025. Royal College of Radiologists Clinical Radiology Census 2024/25. Diagnostic Suite comprises multiple applications, including DeepHealth Viewer. DeepHealth Viewer is manufactured by eRAD, Inc. and distributed by DeepHealth, Inc. Any claims made about Diagnostic Suite may reference claims associated with its individual components.





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