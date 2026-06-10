Premier Graphene Inc. and Affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies Secure Two New Mexican Military Contracts, Advancing Defense Revenue Strategy

MEXICO CITY, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) (“Premier” or the “Company”) today announced that its Mexican affiliate, HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. (“HGI”), has been awarded two new contracts to supply the Mexican military. The contracts cover (1) Military Tactical Belts and (2) Nylon-Cotton Ripstop Fabric — both mission-critical materials within active defense supply programs. HGI and Premier have already commenced coordination with suppliers, manufacturers, and logistics partners to ensure timely and efficient fulfillment.

These awards represent more than individual contract wins. They reflect a pattern of repeat business and growing institutional confidence in HGI’s ability to source, coordinate, and deliver across multiple supply categories. For investors, the contract awards offer several important signals:

Recurring defense revenue: The awards follow prior military supply work, indicating an established customer relationship and a repeatable, revenue-generating business model within the Mexican defense sector.

The awards follow prior military supply work, indicating an established customer relationship and a repeatable, revenue-generating business model within the Mexican defense sector. Immediate execution underway: Coordination with suppliers and logistics partners has already begun, positioning the companies for on-time delivery and efficient contract performance.

Coordination with suppliers and logistics partners has already begun, positioning the companies for on-time delivery and efficient contract performance. Scalable supply chain infrastructure: The ability to fulfill contracts spanning tactical equipment and technical fabrics demonstrates operational breadth and a platform capable of supporting additional contract categories.

The ability to fulfill contracts spanning tactical equipment and technical fabrics demonstrates operational breadth and a platform capable of supporting additional contract categories. Diversified revenue alongside a technology pipeline: While HGI with help from Premier advances its proprietary graphene and advanced materials initiatives, the defense contracting business provides near-term, tangible revenue that complements the Company’s longer-term technology development strategy.

While HGI with help from Premier advances its proprietary graphene and advanced materials initiatives, the defense contracting business provides near-term, tangible revenue that complements the Company’s longer-term technology development strategy. Strategic regional positioning: With established operations and relationships in Mexico and broader Latin America, Premier and HGI are well-placed to pursue additional defense and government supply opportunities across the region.



Pedro Mendez, President of both Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies, commented:

“We are honored by the confidence placed in our team through these contract awards. These opportunities further strengthen our position within the defense supply chain and demonstrate our ability to deliver quality products, reliable logistics, and effective execution. We look forward to expanding our presence in the defense sector while continuing to pursue opportunities in advanced materials, graphene technologies, aerospace applications, rare earth materials and other strategic industries.”

The defense supply contracts sit within a broader strategic growth plan that Premier and HGI are executing across several high-value verticals. The companies are actively pursuing the following initiatives in parallel with their defense supply activities:

Proprietary graphene production: Premier and HGI are developing graphene production technologies within Mexico and the U.S derived from biomass feedstocks — a potentially lower-cost, more sustainable pathway to commercial-scale graphene supply, with applications spanning defense, aerospace, electronics, and energy.

Premier and HGI are developing graphene production technologies within Mexico and the U.S derived from biomass feedstocks — a potentially lower-cost, more sustainable pathway to commercial-scale graphene supply, with applications spanning defense, aerospace, electronics, and energy. Defense and aerospace applications: The companies are identifying opportunities to apply advanced materials, including graphene-enhanced composites and coatings, within defense and aerospace programs across North America and Latin America.

The companies are identifying opportunities to apply advanced materials, including graphene-enhanced composites and coatings, within defense and aerospace programs across North America and Latin America. Quantum-related materials research: Premier and HGI are pursuing early-stage opportunities in quantum-related materials, related to industrial hemp graphene a field attracting growing government and commercial investment.

Premier and HGI are pursuing early-stage opportunities in quantum-related materials, related to industrial hemp graphene a field attracting growing government and commercial investment. Critical minerals and rare earth resources: The Companies are exploring graphene-bearing and rare earth mineral resources in Brazil and Mexico, aligned with global demand for domestically sourced critical materials and North American supply chain resilience.

Together, these efforts position Premier's affiliate HGI as a multi-vertical company with near-term defense revenue, a developing advanced materials technology platform, and exposure to high-growth sectors including aerospace, quantum materials, and critical minerals. Management expects to provide additional detail on contract quantities, delivery timelines, and financial impact as information becomes available, and will continue to disclose material developments as they occur.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. is a Mexican technology and industrial solutions company focused on advanced materials, proprietary graphene development, rare earth mineral mining , defense-sector opportunities, aerospace technologies, manufacturing partnerships, and strategic resource development initiatives. The Companies are actively exploring multiple commercial and government applications for graphene and other advanced materials.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc. is focused on the commercialization and development of graphene technologies, advanced materials, aerospace and defense applications, critical mineral opportunities, and strategic investments designed to create long-term shareholder value. Premier Graphene is working to be a supplier of pristine graphene for the U S. Govt as well as the U.S. military industrial complex as soon as ITAR certification is approved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business opportunities, graphene technology development, aerospace initiatives, critical mineral projects, and expected operational activities. Actual results may differ materially due to customer requirements, procurement processes, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Media Contact:

President of HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI / Premier Graphene Inc.

Pedro Alberto Méndez

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Premier Graphene Inc.

Investor Relations

El Centro, California

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

Source: Premier Graphene, Inc.

