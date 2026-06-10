JA Worldwide and IBM Expand Global Collaboration with Goal of Delivering AI and Digital Skills to Up to One Million High-School Students

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JA Worldwide and IBM today announced the expansion of their global collaboration through IBM SkillsBuild, IBM’s free education program aimed at increasing access to technology education. The organizations have set a goal to deliver practical digital learning experiences to help one million high-school student learners build AI and technology skills needed for the future of work.

The expanded initiative builds on successful pilot programs implemented across the JA network and will scale to more than two dozen countries. Participating countries will span Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America.

As one of the world’s largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide delivers hands-on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial capability. Through this expanded global collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, JA learners will gain access to industry-relevant digital and AI courses and credentials designed to help them build the skillset and mindset to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

“Artificial intelligence and digital technologies are transforming nearly every industry, creating extraordinary opportunity while also accelerating the need for new skills,” said Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide. “Through our expanded collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, we’re helping young people around the world gain access to future-focused learning experiences that increase confidence, expand opportunity, and prepare them to build thriving communities.”

“Through JA Worldwide, we are helping students around the world build the technical and professional skills they need to participate confidently and responsibly in an AI-driven workforce,” said Lydia Logan, Vice President, Global Education and Workforce Development, IBM.

The collaboration will combine IBM SkillsBuild content with JA’s global implementation capabilities, educator networks, and localized delivery model. The first phase of implementation will reach 185,000 high-school students across participating countries, with projected growth to 600,000 learners in 2027 and a goal of reaching one million students by the end of 2028. The initiative will include courses focused on AI, professional skills, and career readiness, with content available in 15 languages.

In addition to digital learning experiences, the collaboration offers opportunities for learners to engage IBM employees as volunteer mentors, speakers, and career guides across participating countries, creating additional opportunities for young people to connect classroom learning to real-world careers and technology applications.

The three-year collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding economic opportunity and preparing the next generation for success in an increasingly digital world.

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world’s largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA provides hands-on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial capability.



Delivering more than 23 million student experiences each year through 750,000+ teachers and business volunteers, JA Worldwide is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Visit us at jaworldwide.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52b5b7ca-e606-4b22-908b-2ba286f72791