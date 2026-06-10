Bombardier Defense Expands Collaboration with Aero-Dienst/ADAC with a Second Challenger 650 Aircraft for Medevac

Bombardier Defense signs deal with German-based operator Aero-Dienst GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADAC SE, for a second Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft that will be added to its medevac fleet

The Challenger 650 aircraft supports critical missions worldwide with proven reliability, long-range performance and cabin flexibility

Additional aircraft reinforces Bombardier Defense as a trusted partner in Germany and Europe

BERLIN, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense is pleased to announce that Aero-Dienst GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC SE), is adding a second Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft to its fleet. The aircraft will be configured for dedicated Aero-Dienst medevac operations and will support ADAC’s global patient repatriation and air ambulance services. This latest addition builds on the strong partnership between Bombardier Defense and Aero-Dienst/ADAC, further strengthening their shared commitment to delivering world-class medical transport solutions.

“The addition of a second Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft by Aero-Dienst underscores the confidence operators place in our platform’s reliability, performance and adaptability for critical missions,” said Michael Anckner, Vice President, Worldwide Defense Sales, Bombardier Defense. “Our Challenger 650 aircraft continues to set the benchmark for medevac operations, offering the range, cabin space and operational flexibility required to respond rapidly and effectively to emergencies around the world. We are proud to continue supporting ADAC in their vital mission.”

“Aero-Dienst, with its extensive experience in ambulance operations for ADAC, is looking forward to introducing the second Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft under our AOC (air operator certificate),” said Dr. Oliver Kosing, Managing Director of Aero-Dienst. “The Challenger 650 aircraft is ideally suited to our operational requirements.” He emphasized in particular its advanced intensive care equipment, as well as the spacious cabin with stand-up height, enabling optimal in-flight medical care.

“When ADAC members travel, they travel with the confidence that should anything happen, they have access to one of Europe's leading air ambulance services,” said Marc Kottmann, Board Member of ADAC Versicherung AG.

“That is not a claim we make lightly; it is the result of more than 50 years of expertise, thousands of missions, and a relentless focus on quality. Adding a second Challenger 650 is our commitment to keeping that standard not just intact, but ahead.”

The Bombardier Challenger 605/650 platform has a demonstrated dispatch reliability that exceeds 99.9%, making it a leading choice for air ambulance and medical evacuation operations. The Challenger 650 aircraft’s wide cabin and large passenger door enable efficient loading and accommodation of up to four stretchers, while providing a comfortable and stable environment for patients and medical personnel. Challenger 650 aircraft have a range of approximately 4,000 nm (7,408 km), and outstanding short-field performance.

Bombardier Defense has a longstanding presence in Germany, including decades with the Luftwaffe, which today operates Global aircraft for medevac and Head of State transport. Bombardier is well-established in the country, with a Service Centre in Berlin and a Parts Distribution Centre in Frankfurt. Bombardier benefits from more than 150 German suppliers, including Rolls Royce, Diehl and Lufthansa Technik.

Bombardier Defense’s growing presence in Germany underscores its role as a trusted partner to help support Europe’s evolving defense needs.

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier’s portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world’s most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense leverages Bombardier’s highly responsive, worldwide support network, offering expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.

About Aero-Dienst

Your Jet – Our Job – Since 1958

With a 65-year track record in maintaining, operating, selling and managing a wide range of business and ambulance aircraft, Aero-Dienst is considered one of the leading business aviation companies in Europe. By employing more than 330 aviation professionals who focus on precision, reliability and absolute customer satisfaction, Aero-Dienst has earned a worldwide reputation for excellence in best-value-for-money aviation services – customer-focused, transparent and fair.

Aero-Dienst's current ambulance fleet consists of two Dornier 328 jets and two Learjet 60XRs, which are used to transport up to 1,000 patients per year for ADAC-Plus and Premium members. Aero-Dienst has been organizing patient repatriation services for ADAC Versicherung AG since 1975 and has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADAC SE since 1998. ADAC Versicherung AG has more than 120 years of experience in providing mobility and insurance services, ADAC Versicherung AG is one of Germany’s leading insurance providers with a strong focus on assistance and claims management.

For Information

To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn.

For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

Media Contact – Bombardier

General media contact webform

Louise Solomita

+1-514-513-6410

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

Media Contact Aero-Dienst GmbH

Tina Huber

+49 160 8471 345

Tina.Huber@aero-dienst.de

Bombardier, Learjet, Learjet 60XR, Challenger, Challenger 605, Challenger 650 and Global are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d3600d4-d60a-4020-8f45-286245ba506f