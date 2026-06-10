Sulfur Fertilizer Market Size to Surpass USD 6.73 Billion by 2035 as Global Soil Sulfur Deficiency Drives Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Sulfur Fertilizer Market was valued at USD 4.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.42% over 2026–2035.

The Sulfur Fertilizer Market is growing, driven by one of the most serious and overlooked problems in agriculture – the widespread sulfur deficiency of soils in the world’s most productive farmland. An essential macronutrient required for amino acid synthesis, protein production, chlorophyll development, and enzymatic activation, sulfur is a fundamental requirement for crop productivity, and farmers are increasingly aware of this and can no longer afford to ignore it.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2026E : USD 4.96 Billion

: USD 4.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 6.73 Billion

: USD 6.73 Billion CAGR : 3.42% from 2026 to 2035

: 3.42% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region : North America

: North America Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Sulfates Dominated the Market; Elemental Sulfur Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Sulfates retained the dominant type position with approximately 44% of the sulfur fertilizer market in 2025, driven by ammonium sulfate's practical appeal of delivering both nitrogen and sulfur nutrition in a single application a combination that resonates strongly with farmers seeking simplified nutrient management programmes. Elemental sulfur is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment during 2026–2035, as its lower cost per unit of sulfur nutrient creates compelling economics for broad-acre field crop producers whose scale makes every input dollar count, with sulphur-enhanced nitrogen fertilizers further accelerating adoption in markets embracing blended nutrient solutions.

By Form, Solid Dominated the Market; Liquid Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Solid sulfur fertilizers dominated with approximately 68% revenue share in 2025, reflecting granular form's practical compatibility with the standard broadcasting, side-dressing, and deep placement equipment already present on virtually every commercial farm operation globally. Liquid sulfur fertilizers are the fastest growing type, benefiting from the global trend toward precision agriculture and irrigated crop production, and the growing commercial adoption by farmers seeking maximum nutrient use efficiency due to the perfect compatibility of ammonium thiosulfate with liquid fertilizer programs and fertigation systems.

By Application Method, Soil Application Dominated the Market; Fertigation Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Soil application continued to be the most popular application in the sulfur fertilizer market, with an estimated 55% share in 2025, because to its universal compatibility with standard farm equipment and the presence of established agronomic recommendation infrastructure across a broad range of agricultural systems globally. Fertigation (sulfur injection to irrigation water) is the fastest growing method of application as drip and center-pivot irrigation systems spread to the water-limited regions of the world. The ability to inject ammonium thiosulfate and potassium thiosulfate to the root zone provides measurable efficiency benefits over broadcast alternatives.

By Crop Type, Cereals & Grains Dominated the Market; Oilseeds & Pulses Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Cereals & Grains led by crop type with around 36% of revenue share in 2025, supported by the fact that it is the single biggest crop category by volume in the globe, with the combined area of wheat, rice and maize being the single greatest aggregate source of sulfur fertilizer use worldwide. The Oilseeds & Pulses segment is the fastest growing crop type segment due to phenomenal global growth in canola, rapeseed and soybean acreage for food and biofuel demand. Canola and rapeseed have a notably high sulfur requirement of 25-40 kg S/ha, resulting in above average per hectare procurement which compounds with each new hectare brought into oilseed production.

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Regional Insights:

North America emerges as the largest sulfur fertilizer market, thanks to soil sulfur deficiency studies, greater awareness about the role of sulfur in crop growth and production, and constant innovations introduced by major fertilizer players that provide enhanced sulfur fertilizers. About 87.4% of the revenues of the North American market is contributed by the U.S., due to high adoption rate by farmers producing corn and soybeans that seek efficient nutrient management solutions. Innovations in products like the expansion of MicroEssentials SZ by Mosaic show that farmers are more willing to try sulfur-based fertilizer products.

The U.S. Sulfur Fertilizer Market is currently valued at around USD 1.01 billion and will grow to USD 1.41 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 3.44%. Due to decades of extensive cultivation of corn and soybeans in the Corn Belt, soil sulfur deficiency has become common, providing ample opportunities for key players of the market, such as Mosaic, Nutrien, Yara International, and Koch Agronomic Services.

Moreover, Europe growth of the sulfur fertilizer market is anticipated to be fuelled by the rising occurrence rates of sulfur deficiency in the soils of agricultural farms. The sulfur deficiency in Europe is estimated to affect around 73% of European soils due to the success of sulfur reduction in the air as a result of various initiatives for years.

The Europe Sulfur Fertilizer Market stood at an estimate of about USD 1.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to be USD 1.42 billion in 2035, growing at a rate of 3.09% during 2026–2035. Germany is currently holding a market share of 22.3%, which is attributed to the presence of large-scale agriculture sectors such as cereal farming, oilseed farming, and vegetables. In addition, technology-driven farmers of Germany were one of the first to incorporate sulfur nutrients in their farming techniques. Thus, factors such as soil deficiencies, sustainability measures and farming techniques, and increased awareness of the impact of sulfur will boost the future outlook for the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific Sulfur Fertilizer Market holds the lion’s share among all the regions due to its leading position in agricultural production across the world. Being the biggest consumer of sulfur fertilizers in the world, China owes its dominance to large-scale production of rice, wheat, and oilseeds. Furthermore, increased demand for palm oil and rubber plantation in Southeast Asia, vegetable cultivation in Japan, and the increased production of cereals and oilseeds in India contribute to the growth of the sulfur fertilizer market in Asia Pacific.

Structural Soil Sulfur Depletion and Growing Oilseed Production to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The progressive deepening of soil sulfur deficits created by decades of industrial emission control, combined with the extraordinary pace of global oilseed acreage expansion whose high per-hectare sulfur removal creates compounding demand, will continue to positively drive sulfur fertilizer market growth in the years ahead. Farmers who once treated sulfur as an optional input are increasingly discovering through soil testing and yield response data that sulfur supplementation delivers measurable and economically significant productivity benefits. Additionally, the growing commercial availability of sulfur-enhanced NPK blends, precision variable-rate application technology, and innovative controlled-release elemental sulfur products are making it easier than ever for farmers to address soil sulfur deficiency efficiently and cost-effectively through 2035.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Sulfur Fertilizer Market Report:

Nutrien Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

ICL Group Ltd.

Koch Agronomic Services LLC

BASF SE

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

K+S AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Tiger-Sul Products LLC

Sulphur Mills Limited

Coromandel International Ltd.

Zuari Agro Chemicals

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

Arabian Sulphur Company

Nufarm Limited

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Tessenderlo Group

OCI Nitrogen

Compass Minerals International

Recent Developments:

2026: ICL Group launched enhanced elemental sulfur-based fertilizers targeting controlled-release nutrient availability for high-value crop production systems, extending sulfur availability to match long-duration crop cycles more precisely.

ICL Group launched enhanced elemental sulfur-based fertilizers targeting controlled-release nutrient availability for high-value crop production systems, extending sulfur availability to match long-duration crop cycles more precisely. 2026: Haifa Chemicals expanded water-soluble sulfur fertilizer solutions for fertigation systems, supporting horticulture and greenhouse crop optimization with precision sulfur delivery capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SULFUR FERTILIZER DEPLOYMENT & CROP NUTRITION METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across cereals, oilseeds, and horticulture applications along with improvements in sulfur uptake efficiency, crop yield response, and soil health restoration outcomes.

– helps you understand usage trends across cereals, oilseeds, and horticulture applications along with improvements in sulfur uptake efficiency, crop yield response, and soil health restoration outcomes. SOIL DEFICIENCY & ATMOSPHERIC DEPOSITION IMPACT METRICS – helps you evaluate the commercial consequences of progressive atmospheric sulfur deposition decline, regional soil sulfur deficit depth, and structural fertilizer demand creation across North America and Europe.

– helps you evaluate the commercial consequences of progressive atmospheric sulfur deposition decline, regional soil sulfur deficit depth, and structural fertilizer demand creation across North America and Europe. ELEMENTAL SULFUR & BLENDED FERTILIZER INNOVATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across sulfate, elemental, and NPK-blended sulfur product categories along with controlled-release adoption trends, premium product penetration, and farmer willingness-to-pay data.

– helps you analyze demand across sulfate, elemental, and NPK-blended sulfur product categories along with controlled-release adoption trends, premium product penetration, and farmer willingness-to-pay data. PRECISION AGRICULTURE & FERTIGATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in variable-rate sulfur application, drip irrigation fertigation channel expansion, liquid thiosulfate adoption, and precision nutrient management programme development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in variable-rate sulfur application, drip irrigation fertigation channel expansion, liquid thiosulfate adoption, and precision nutrient management programme development globally. SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE & CIRCULAR ECONOMY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based sulfur fertilizers from industrial by-products, circular economy sourcing programmes, and environmentally responsible nutrient management adoption.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based sulfur fertilizers from industrial by-products, circular economy sourcing programmes, and environmentally responsible nutrient management adoption. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SULFUR FERTILIZER EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product innovation, distribution network reach, premium sulfur blend development, and regional agricultural market penetration globally.

Accelerated Sulfur Fertilizer Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/sulfur-fertilizer-market-5781

Sulfur Fertilizer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.73 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.42% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Sulfates, Elemental Sulfur, Others)

• By Form (Solid, Liquid, Powder)

• By Application Method (Soil Application, Fertigation, Foliar Spray)

• By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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