Scouting America Announces Strategic Partnership with NASA to Inspire the Next Generation STEM Workforce

IRVING, TX, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America today announced a new five-year partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) aimed at advancing the development of America’s next generation STEM workforce through immersive, hands-on educational experiences. This collaboration will connect young people across the country with real-world learning opportunities centered on space exploration, aeronautics, and STEM: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Through this partnership, NASA will support Scouting America’s national and local programming efforts, helping to create engaging, mission-aligned educational experiences that introduce youth to cutting-edge STEM concepts and future career pathways. Programs will emphasize experiential learning, allowing Scouts to explore topics such as engineering design, robotics, space science, and Earth systems through interactive activities inspired by NASA’s missions.

“Scouting America has always been committed to preparing young people for life by fostering curiosity, leadership, and problem-solving,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. “Partnering with NASA elevates this mission by providing unparalleled access to the wonders of space exploration and the science behind it. Together, we are inspiring the innovators and explorers of tomorrow.”

As part of the collaboration, Scouting America will integrate NASA-themed content and expertise into its programs, including merit badge curricula, learning modules, and special events. Local councils will have opportunities to engage with NASA centers, scientists, and engineers, bringing authentic STEM experiences directly to communities nationwide.

This isn’t the first time Scouting America and NASA have worked together. The agencies also collaborated to support the Artemis II program by using its missions as a powerful platform for youth education and inspiration. By connecting young people to NASA’s goal of returning humans to the Moon and eventually traveling to Mars, Scouting America is helping inspire a new generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers while reinforcing its broader mission of character development and leadership.

For more than 115 years, Scouting America has partnered with leading organizations to ensure youth have access to relevant, real-world learning opportunities. This new alliance builds on that legacy, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to equipping young people with the skills needed to thrive in today’s classrooms, communities, and careers.

The partnership will roll out in phases over the coming year, with pilot programs launching in select regions and expanding nationwide. Together, Scouting America and NASA aim to ignite curiosity, strengthen STEM competencies, and open doors to future opportunities for millions of young people across the United States.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NASA leads the nation in space exploration, scientific discovery, and aeronautics research. Through missions that explore our universe and protect our home planet, NASA inspires innovation and advances knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

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