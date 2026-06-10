Cybersecurity Market is Growing at a CAGR of 13.8% to Reach US$ 552.35 Billion by 2031

New York, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Cybersecurity Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 254.84 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 552.35 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% over the 2025 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview



The Cybersecurity market encompasses a broad range of technologies, services, and solutions designed to protect networks, devices, applications, and data from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and digital threats. Key segments include network security, endpoint security, cloud security, identity and access management (IAM), application security, and security information and event management (SIEM). The market also includes managed security services, threat intelligence platforms, zero-trust security frameworks, and emerging areas such as extended detection and response (XDR) and AI-driven security automation. Demand is being driven by three structural tailwinds: rapid digital transformation across enterprises, increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks, and expanding regulatory and compliance requirements across industries.

Additionally, the proliferation of cloud computing, remote and hybrid work models, IoT devices, and connected infrastructure is significantly expanding the attack surface for organizations, further accelerating cybersecurity adoption. Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning-based threat detection, and behavioural analytics are enhancing the speed and accuracy of identifying and mitigating security breaches. At the same time, rising geopolitical tensions and state-sponsored cyber warfare are pushing governments and enterprises to strengthen critical infrastructure security. Growing investments in zero-trust architectures, automated incident response systems, and cloud-native security platforms are expected to further drive long-term market expansion across both enterprise and public sector environments.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: North America is forecast to account for over 34.84% of global market share by 2031, led by the US and Canada.

North America is forecast to account for over 34.84% of global market share by 2031, led by the US and Canada. Europe: Europe holds the second-largest share at over 30.04%, with the France market projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR through 2034.

Europe holds the second-largest share at over 30.04%, with the France market projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR through 2034. Dominant Segment: Network Security retains the largest type of segment share, driven by increasing enterprise focus on securing IT infrastructure, preventing unauthorized access, and mitigating malware and ransomware attacks across distributed networks

Network Security retains the largest type of segment share, driven by increasing enterprise focus on securing IT infrastructure, preventing unauthorized access, and mitigating malware and ransomware attacks across distributed networks Fastest-Growing Segment: Network Security registers the fastest CAGR at 14.8%, supported by rising network complexity, expansion of hybrid work environments, and increasing demand for advanced intrusion detection and prevention systems.

Network Security registers the fastest CAGR at 14.8%, supported by rising network complexity, expansion of hybrid work environments, and increasing demand for advanced intrusion detection and prevention systems. Industry Vertical: The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) sector dominates the cybersecurity market by industry vertical, driven by strict regulatory compliance requirements, high-value financial data protection needs, and continuous investment in advanced threat monitoring and fraud prevention systems.

Primary Growth Driver: Rapid Digital Transformation Coupled With Escalating Cyber Threat Landscape



The growth of the Cybersecurity market can be primarily attributed to the rapid pace of digital transformation across enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud computing, IoT devices, AI-driven applications, and remote/hybrid work models, which has significantly expanded the overall digital attack surface. As businesses become more interconnected and data-driven, the exposure to cyber risks such as ransomware, phishing, data breaches, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) has increased substantially.

At the same time, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks have risen sharply, driven by organized cybercrime groups, state-sponsored actors, and financially motivated hackers. This evolving threat landscape is compelling organizations to invest heavily in advanced cybersecurity solutions, including network security, endpoint protection, and real-time threat intelligence platforms. The need to safeguard sensitive customer data, intellectual property, and critical business operations is becoming a top strategic priority across industries.

Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions: A High-Value End-Market



The enterprise cybersecurity segment forms a critical component of the broader cybersecurity market, focusing on the protection of large-scale IT infrastructures, cloud environments, endpoints, and sensitive enterprise data across organizations. This segment includes solutions such as network security platforms, endpoint detection and response (EDR), identity and access management (IAM), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), and extended detection and response (XDR) systems. The primary objective is to enable real-time threat prevention, rapid incident response, and continuous monitoring of complex digital ecosystems.

Modern enterprise cybersecurity solutions are increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to detect anomalous behavior, identify zero-day threats, and automate threat mitigation processes. In addition, zero-trust security architectures are being widely adopted, ensuring strict identity verification and least-privilege access across users, devices, and applications. Cloud-native security tools are also gaining strong traction as organizations migrate workloads to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, requiring scalable and flexible protection frameworks.

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Segment Analysis

Network Security- Market-Leading Type Segment

The Network Security segment forms the backbone of the cybersecurity market, focusing on protecting enterprise networks from unauthorized access, intrusions, malware, ransomware, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. It includes technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), secure web gateways, virtual private networks (VPNs), and next-generation firewalls (NGFWs). The primary objective is to ensure secure data transmission across internal and external network environments while maintaining continuous business operations. Network security solutions are increasingly evolving with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling real-time traffic analysis, anomaly detection, and automated threat mitigation.

Endpoint Security- Growing at 14.2% CAGR

The Endpoint Security segment is witnessing the fastest growth within the cybersecurity market, driven by the rapid expansion of connected devices, remote work models, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies across enterprises. This segment focuses on securing endpoints such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, servers, and IoT devices from cyber threats through solutions like endpoint detection and response (EDR), antivirus software, and endpoint protection platforms (EPP). The increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, particularly ransomware and phishing campaigns targeting end-user devices, is accelerating demand for advanced endpoint protection solutions. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI-driven behavioural analytics and real-time threat intelligence to detect and respond to attacks at the device level.





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Regional Analysis

North America - Largest and Fastest-Growing Market

North America dominates the global cybersecurity market and is projected to account for over 34.84% of total market share by 2031, driven by strong digital infrastructure, high cybersecurity spending, and the presence of leading global security vendors. The United States remains the single largest national market, supported by advanced enterprise adoption, strong regulatory enforcement, and continuous investment in critical infrastructure protection. Canada is also emerging as a rapidly expanding market, fueled by digital transformation initiatives, cloud adoption, and increasing focus on national cybersecurity resilience.

Europe - Sustained by Regulation and Digital Sovereignty Initiatives

Europe holds the second-largest share of the global cybersecurity market at over 30.04%, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, NIS2 Directive, and increasing investments in digital sovereignty and cloud security infrastructure. France is a key growth driver, with its cybersecurity market projected to grow at a strong CAGR, supported by national cybersecurity strategies, defense modernization programs, and expanding enterprise digitalization.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges



Increasing Digital Transformation and Rising Cybersecurity Investments: Key Growth Opportunity: The rapid expansion of digital ecosystems across enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors presents a significant opportunity for the cybersecurity market. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud computing, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and remote work environments, the demand for advanced security solutions is rising sharply. This shift is driving strong investments in next-generation cybersecurity technologies such as zero-trust architectures, extended detection and response (XDR), security automation, and AI-driven threat intelligence platforms.

High Implementation Costs and Talent Shortage: Key Market Challenge: Despite strong growth prospects, the cybersecurity market faces significant challenges related to high implementation costs and a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Deploying advanced security infrastructures such as SOCs (Security Operations Centers), zero-trust frameworks, and enterprise-wide threat intelligence systems requires substantial capital investment, which can be a major constraint for small and medium-sized enterprises.





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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

OpenText announced OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response

In February 2025, OpenText announced OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, a new AI-powered cybersecurity solution for threat detection that will be generally available with Cloud Editions 25.2. OpenText has greatly expanded its Cybersecurity portfolio in recent years, and its next generation of innovation is centered on enabling enterprises with world-class threat hunting, detection, and response capabilities. Protecting against threats both inside and outside an organization, OpenText is dedicated to helping organizations gain the strongest defense postures possible in a machine-to-machine attack world.

Oracle announced the Oracle Defense Ecosystem

In June 2025, Oracle announced the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a first-of-its-kind global initiative to redefine the delivery of defense and government technology innovation. The ecosystem is designed to strengthen U.S. and allied national security and help accelerate the disruptive potential of emerging defense technology by creating new opportunities for defense innovators to leverage the latest cloud and AI technologies. Initial members of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem include Arqit, Blackshark.ai, Entanglement, Fenix Group, now part of Nokia Federal Solutions, Koniku, Kraken, Mattermost, Metron, SensusQ, and Whitespace.

Leading Cybersecurity Companies

Company Profile Microsoft Global technology leader offering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions through Microsoft Defender, Sentinel (SIEM), and integrated cloud security across Azure ecosystem. Palo Alto Networks Leading cybersecurity provider specializing in next-generation firewalls, cloud security (Prisma), and AI-driven security operations platforms (Cortex). CrowdStrike Cloud-native cybersecurity company focused on endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and AI-powered Falcon platform for real-time attack prevention. Cisco Major network security provider offering integrated security across enterprise networks, including secure access, zero trust, and threat detection solutions. Fortinet Global cybersecurity leader known for its FortiGate firewalls and Security Fabric architecture enabling unified threat protection across network environments. IBM Enterprise cybersecurity player offering security intelligence, threat management (QRadar), and AI-driven risk and compliance solutions for large organizations. Check Point Software Technologies Israel-based cybersecurity firm specializing in network security, cloud protection, and advanced threat prevention solutions for enterprises. Trend Micro Cybersecurity company focused on endpoint, cloud, and server security, with strong capabilities in threat intelligence and hybrid cloud protection. Zscaler Cloud security leader enabling zero trust architecture through secure access service edge (SASE) and cloud-native security platforms. SentinelOne AI-driven cybersecurity company providing autonomous endpoint protection and real-time threat detection and response across enterprise environments.

About The Insight Partners



The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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