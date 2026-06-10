Lightfoot International joins Nordic Climate Group in UK, adding specialist expertise in defence and maritime cooling solutions





Nordic Climate Group has acquired Lightfoot International, a specialist provider of cooling solutions for defence and industrial applications. Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Fareham in the South of England, Lightfoot designs, assembles and services custom-built cooling equipment developed for demanding environments with high operational requirements.

Today, the company employs 24 people and serves a diverse range of customers across several sectors, including Defence and industrial Maritime. Working with UK and international government defence organisations together with leading defence contractors and maritime ship operators. Lightfoot has built a strong position within markets characterised by high reliability requirements and recurring project work. Across all sectors, Lightfoot’s long-standing customer relationships and deep application knowledge underpin its reputation as a trusted partner in demanding cooling environments.

Lightfoot International’s commitment to advancing technical knowledge extends beyond its defence and commercial work. The company awards the Kenneth Lightfoot Medal annually at the prestigious Institute of Refrigeration Dinner, recognising the best technical paper submitted to the Institute. This long-standing sponsorship reflects Lightfoot’s deep-rooted belief in supporting the wider industry and nurturing the next generation of refrigeration and cooling engineers.

“Lightfoot brings a unique combination of specialist expertise, strong customer relationships and a long history of delivering solutions in highly demanding environments. The company strengthens Nordic Climate Group within an attractive and growing segment and adds capabilities that complement our existing operations in the UK and across Europe,” comments Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK.

The acquisition expands Nordic Climate Group’s exposure within defence-related cooling solutions and the industrial maritime sectors. Adding further expertise in specialist applications where operational reliability and technical performance are critical. Lightfoot International services customers in the UK, Middle East and Europe and will continue to operate under its existing local brand and leadership as part of Nordic Climate Group.

“Lightfoot has been built over many years through technical expertise, quality and long-term customer relationships. It was important for us to find a partner that understands the value of specialist knowledge and supports the continued development of the business. Nordic Climate Group felt like a strong fit from the beginning,” says Terry Nicholls and Paul Hopkins of Lightfoot International.

For more information, please contact:

Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | +44 7951 997 195

Terence Nicholls, Director of Lightfoot International

tn@lightfootinternational.com | +44 7966 465 449

Paul Hopkins, Director of Lightfoot International

ph@lightfootinternational.com | +44 7747 600 157

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,500 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 650 million (approximately SEK 7 billion). Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.