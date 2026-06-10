Amaze Showcases the Future of Creator-Led Businesses at VidCon 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE), the company building the infrastructure behind the next generation of creator-led businesses, today announced its participation at VidCon 2026, where attendees will experience how creators are transforming content into commerce through Amaze Commerce and The Food Channel.

The creator economy has created unprecedented opportunities for individuals to build audiences, but turning those audiences into sustainable businesses often requires navigating a fragmented landscape of platforms, partnerships, products, and monetization tools. Amaze is building a connected ecosystem designed to help creators unlock multiple revenue streams while maintaining deeper relationships with their audiences.

At VidCon 2026, attendees will be able to explore two unique creator-focused experiences:

Amaze Commerce

Amaze Commerce transforms content into commerce. By helping creators identify what their audiences are most likely to buy, Amaze Commerce makes it easy to generate product ideas, launch storefronts, and build sustainable businesses around the content they create every day.

The Food Channel

The Food Channel showcases how food creators are building businesses around one of the world's most engaging content categories.

Through content, commerce, brand partnerships, product recommendations, affiliate opportunities, and live experiences, food creators are expanding beyond traditional advertising models and creating new ways to generate revenue while serving their communities.

The activation highlights how creator commerce extends far beyond merchandise and demonstrates the growing opportunities available to niche creator communities.

Together, these experiences represent two entry points into the broader Amaze ecosystem, which includes solutions spanning creator commerce, live selling, media, advertising, and brand partnerships, currently serving more than 13 million creators. Amaze's vision is to help creators access monetization opportunities wherever they are in their journey and expand into new revenue streams as their businesses grow.

"There is no single path to building a creator business," said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze Holdings. "Some creators start by launching products. Others build audiences around food, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle, or other passion-driven content. Our vision is to create an ecosystem that helps creators monetize wherever they are today and unlock new opportunities as they grow. VidCon is the perfect place to showcase what's possible when content and commerce come together."

Throughout the event, attendees can meet the Amaze team, explore new creator opportunities, and learn how creators are building businesses around their content through commerce, partnerships, and audience engagement.

Visitors can find Amaze Commerce and The Food Channel on the VidCon show floor throughout the event.

For more information, visit amaze.co.

About Amaze Holdings, Inc.

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) is building the infrastructure behind the next generation of creator-led businesses. Through a growing ecosystem of commerce, live selling, media, advertising, and creator monetization solutions, Amaze helps creators, brands, and entrepreneurs build deeper audience relationships and unlock new revenue opportunities.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co