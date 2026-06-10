Akamai Earns the Solutions Partner with Certified Software Designation for Security

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), a Microsoft partner, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for API Security within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects Akamai’s capabilities meeting the program’s requirements. The certified software solution provides cross-platform visibility and security for customers leveraging environments such as Microsoft Azure.

“APIs are the foundation of almost every digital interaction today. As AI adoption accelerates, the need for wide-scale protection has become a critical business requirement. We built Akamai API Security to give organizations the visibility and protection they need across the entire API landscape,” said Paul Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Akamai. “Earning the Solutions Partner with certified software designation from Microsoft is a major milestone for our team. It validates our technical approach and helps ensure our customers can extend Akamai’s protection to their cloud-native applications natively within the Azure ecosystem.”

“Attaining a Solutions Partner with certified software designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We’re pleased to welcome Akamai and the API Security solution to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations,” said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

To learn more about Akamai API Security, visit:

https://www.akamai.com/products/api-security

https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/akamai-technologies.akamai_api_security

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

*“Solutions Partner” refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to “Solutions Partner” in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your Business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution’s interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rest solely with your business.

Contacts

Akamai Media Relations

akamaipr@akamai.com

Akamai Investor Relations

invrel@akamai.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.