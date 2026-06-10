Vertesia and SynApps Solutions Announce UK Reseller Agreement

Partnership combines SynApps’ deep ECM and intelligent automation expertise with Vertesia’s AI-native platform to help UK organizations transform document-intensive workflows with trusted AI agents

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia , developer of a leading agentic AI software platform, announced today it has signed a reseller agreement with SynApps Solutions, an independent services and solutions company specializing in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and intelligent automation. Together, the companies will help public sector and financial services organizations across the UK modernize legacy content environments with AI-native capabilities that make governed enterprise content usable by trusted agents, workflows, and intelligent applications.

“When you have spent as long as we have working in content management, you develop a sharp instinct for the difference between real innovation and AI that has been bolted on. Vertesia is a fantastic enablement for customers on their AI journey, and we are very much looking forward to seeing where the partnership takes us,” said James Paton, CEO of SynApps Solutions.



For organizations with years of critical information locked inside legacy ECM systems, AI success depends on whether that content can be understood, governed, and used in context. Vertesia helps prepare and structure complex enterprise content so AI agents can take trusted action without losing the meaning, relationships, or compliance controls embedded in the source material. The architecture can also help organizations reduce the cost and complexity of legacy infrastructure by dynamically scaling resources, while providing IT teams with the governance, auditability, and operational control required for production AI.

“Content-centric applications have traditionally been built around process and storage. An AI-native platform changes that fundamentally, turning content into something that can be understood, acted upon, and automated at a scale that simply was not possible before,” said Tim Hood, SVP EMEA at Vertesia. “SynApps has spent nearly three decades working with exactly these kinds of environments. That depth of experience, combined with a platform built from the ground up for AI, means their clients can look forward to transformation that goes far beyond incremental improvement.”

Vertesia’s reseller agreement with SynApps marks the latest in a series of strategic partnerships with UK and European firms specializing in content services. The momentum reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI adoption, as organizations move beyond chatbots and pilots and begin confronting the harder work of preparing source material, governing enterprise knowledge, and automating workflows without sacrificing transparency or control.

To learn more about how Vertesia and SynApps can help modernize your organization's content environment with AI-native ECM capabilities, visit www.synapps-solutions.com or contact the SynApps Solutions team at info@synapps-solutions.com.

About SynApps Solutions

SynApps Solutions specializes in content management and intelligent automation, helping organizations improve how information is managed, accessed and used. Founded in 2003, the company provides consultancy, migration, implementation and managed support services across healthcare, government, financial services and other regulated industries. SynApps supports clients from advisory and AI strategy workshops through to delivery, migration and ongoing 24x7 support. The company is particularly recognized for its experience delivering large-scale migration programmes where continuity, control and auditability are essential. More at www.synapps-solutions.com

About Vertesia

Vertesia is the developer of a leading SaaS platform that transforms business operations with trusted AI agents and agentic workflows. Moving beyond simple chatbots and point solutions, Vertesia’s autonomous AI agents transform core workflows. Every action is grounded in enterprise knowledge, policies, and compliance, with robust governance and security built in. This enables enterprises to scale confidently and drive measurable impact. Transform your business, don't just generate text, with Vertesia.

Media Contact

Andrea LePain

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fc8c26a-afc6-46d8-97d3-c40a53a325a3