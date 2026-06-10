Ligand Announces 2026 Investor Day in New York City

JUPITER, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time at the Harvard Club.

The event will include presentations from Ligand’s senior management team highlighting the company’s strategy, recent investment activity, royalty portfolio, and long-term financial outlook. A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Ligand’s Investor Relations website at investor.ligand.com. A detailed agenda, including dial-in information, will be provided closer to the event.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 100 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761