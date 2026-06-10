Aclarion to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms through its Nociscan® platform to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain and support improved treatment success rates, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Recent Key Highlights

Triple-digit annual growth signals accelerating Nociscan adoption and integration into clinical workflows

Advancing reimbursement and clinical milestones, with CLARITY trial interim readout anticipated in Q4 2026

Strengthened IP footprint with new AI patent and 64 total issued and pending patents worldwide

Announced $2.5 million share repurchase program

Strong balance sheet, no debt and cash runway into the second half of 2027, reinforcing long-term growth strategy



To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM PT

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/W9gzJg4A3SGnExFmbxcXEs

If you would like to book a 1x1 investor meeting and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentation “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: AGENDA

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/



About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, that we will attend and present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel, interim CLARITY trial readout results will occur in Q4 of 2026, statements regarding the expectation to execute the $2.5 million stock repurchase program, and the Company’s belief that its existing cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2027. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com