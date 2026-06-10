Southwestern University Advances New Model for Higher Education Through 560-Acre Mixed-Use Development

Georgetown, TX, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgetown, TX, June 10, 2026 – As colleges and universities across the country explore new ways to strengthen institutional sustainability, deepen community engagement, and expand opportunities for students, Southwestern University is advancing a new model through Southwestern University 560 (SU 560), a 560-acre mixed-use development contiguous to its historic campus in Georgetown, Texas.

The project reached a significant milestone with the announcement that the City of Georgetown will locate its new customer service center within the development, becoming the first announced tenant and providing early validation of the vision behind SU 560.

Unlike traditional university expansion projects that primarily add academic facilities or research capacity, SU 560 is designed around Southwestern University’s liberal arts and sciences mission. Guided by 12 core principles rooted in connection, creativity, sustainability, and long-term impact, the development integrates civic spaces, housing, retail, hospitality, arts and culture, research, industry, and green space into a walkable district that connects education, culture, government, business, and public life.

Rather than simply expanding campus boundaries, SU 560 is designed to create a place where students, residents, businesses, artists, researchers, civic leaders, and visitors interact as part of a shared community.

“Universities have long served as anchors for their communities,” Southwestern University President Laura Skandera Trombley said. “Southwestern University 560 reflects our belief that we can play an even greater role in fostering connection, innovation, economic vitality, and cultural engagement. We are creating a place where learning extends beyond the classroom and where a university can help shape the future of an entire community.”

The project reflects Southwestern University’s belief that institutions of higher education can serve as cultural, civic, and economic anchors for their communities. By bringing together employers, artists, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, researchers, and residents, SU 560 seeks to create new opportunities for collaboration while strengthening the University’s role in the region.

The City of Georgetown’s commitment represents an early example of the collaborative vision at the heart of the project. The planned 75,000-square-foot customer service center will house a variety of resident-facing City departments and services while providing convenient access for one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation.

“We are truly excited to get started on our new Customer Service Center at Southwestern University,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. “Housing many of our customer-facing departments, this facility will help launch a new destination location for retail, entertainment, and services in Georgetown. We look forward to working with Southwestern to partner on this signature development in our city.”

The development is expected to create new opportunities for internships, research partnerships, experiential learning, cultural programming, and civic engagement by bringing employers, civic organizations, artists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders into close proximity with students, faculty, and staff.

With construction anticipated to begin in September, phase one of SU 560 encompasses 67 acres and plans to include 110,000 square feet of office and research space, 45,000 square feet of retail, 150 multifamily homes, a 110,000-square-foot hotel and conference center, a 38,000-square-foot entertainment venue, and 35 acres of parks and open space.

For more information about SU 560, please visit southwestern560.com.

About Southwestern University

In the midst of the “Silicon Hills” near Austin, Texas, Southwestern University, founded in 1840 as the first institution of higher learning in Texas, offers unparalleled learning experiences and career opportunities. Graduates serve as artists and scholars, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists and noted authors, senators and congressmen, scientists and physicians—leaders in their fields. Southwestern continues to advance a bold vision for the future through the development of a 560-acre district contiguous to campus, creating a liberal arts–inspired community that integrates learning, living, and innovation in ways unmatched in higher education. At the center of the Southwestern Experience is the Pirate Plan, a four-year framework connecting academics, experiences, and career preparation. With a dedicated Success Coach, students gain hands-on experience, build networks, and graduate with clarity about what comes next. As Southwestern approaches its third century, it continues to build on its legacy as a national leader in liberal arts education—preparing graduates not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of impact.

About the City of Georgetown

Georgetown is a welcoming, vibrant city that has been ranked No. 1 in Southern Living Magazine’s “South’s Best Cities to Live in” and is home to the “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas.” Georgetown has a rich history, with Victorian storefronts and a cultural district with a wide selection of restaurants, wineries, shops, art galleries, theaters, and museums, as well as Southwestern University, tied for the No. 1 National Liberal Arts College in Texas in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking. Outdoor recreation includes 40 parks, 16 miles of hiking and cycling trails, and Lake Georgetown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Andrew Felts, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Southwestern University

feltsa@southwestern.edu | 512.863.1258



Southwestern University 560 aerial rendering

Southwestern University 560 street-level rendering

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Kenzie Copeland

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+1 512-863-1771