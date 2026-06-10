Fresh From the U.S., BrewDog Unleashes Iconic American Craft Beers Across the U.K.

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As a long-time champion of great craft beer, BrewDog will serve as the gateway for U.K. consumers to discover these authentic American craft beer styles, fresh from the U.S., primarily available on draught in all BrewDog bars and direct to consumers through Brewdog.com. This introduction signifies the expansion of BrewDog’s offering beyond its own-brewed portfolio, with the ambition to roll out the craft brands further into U.K. grocery and on-trade, eventually brewing at BrewDog’s home of craft beer, in Ellon.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated: “Launching Tilray’s American craft beer brands across BrewDog’s U.K. platform is a major milestone in our global beverage strategy. We are bringing some of the most widely known American craft beers in the U.S. to new consumers internationally through a powerful retail and distribution platform. This is just the beginning. We see significant long-term opportunity to continue expanding our craft beverage portfolio globally across beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, and ready-to-drink categories as we build a scaled international beverage business.”

Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer, BrewDog adds, “BrewDog has always championed great craft beer and bold innovation. Bringing these authentic American craft brands to the U.K. expands choice for consumers, introduces exciting new beer styles, and reinforces BrewDog’s role at the centre of craft beer culture. With an established distribution network and strong consumer reach, BrewDog is well positioned to scale premium American craft beer brands across the U.K. We’ve carefully curated this portfolio to deliver the brands, styles, and flavour profiles we believe will resonate most with U.K. drinkers — from engaged craft beer fans to consumers discovering the category for the first time. This is what we do best – delivering quality liquid to people that love beer, and with the support of Tilray we’re excited to establish a place for great-tasting authentic American craft beer in the U.K. market.”

Arriving directly from U.S. breweries on Thursday 11th June, in time for an epic summer of sport, the launch of these fresh, authentic, brews, curated by BrewDog, marks the first time many of them will be available to the U.K. market1. The line-up includes:

Sweetwater Brewing Company – a collection of six fruity IPAs and American-style lagers, brewed in Atlanta

420 Extra Pale Ale (5.7% ABV)

Atlanta’s OG IPA (6.3% ABV)

G13 Hazy IPA (6% ABV)

American Lager (4.5% ABV)

Ice Cold Phatty – High Gravity Lager (7% ABV)

Goin Coastal – Pineapple IPA (6.1% ABV)

10 Barrel Brewing Co. – four American IPAs, a Double IPA and Japanese-Style Lager from Oregon

Always Down Double IPA (9% ABV)

Apocalypse West Coast IPA (6.8% ABV)

Cloud Mentality Hazy IPA (7% ABV)

Money Cat Japanese-Style Lager (4.8% ABV)

Camp Colide Northwest IPA (5% ABV)

Juicy Drama Imperial IPA (9% ABV)

Montauk Brewing Co. – two high-quality approachable craft ales, from a premium lifestyle craft beer brand, established in Montauk, New York

Wave Chaser IPA (6.4% ABV)

Summer Ale (5.5% ABV)

Shock Top – a refreshing Belgian-style wheat beer offering an escape from the mundane

Belgian White Wheat Beer (5.2% ABV)





Terrapin Beer Co. – two high-octave Double IPAs and a Czech-style Pils from Georgia

Imperial Hopsecutioner Killer Double IPA (9.8% ABV)

Imperial Luau Krunkles – Passion Fruit – Orange – Guava Double IPA (9% ABV)

Sound Czech – Czech-style Pilsner (5.2% ABV)





Blue Point Brewing Co. – welcomes its flagship Toasted Lager and Summer Ale, also from New York

Summer Ale (4.5% ABV)

Toasted Lager (5.5% ABV)

Green Flash Brewing Co. – the pioneering benchmark for West Coast IPA

West Coast IPA (7% ABV)





Alpine Beer Company – this small-town Californian brewery introduces two 7% ABV IPAs

Nelson IPA (7% ABV)

Duet IPA (7% ABV)

Runner’s High Brewing Company – Golden Wheat – a naturally crafted non-alcoholic brew

Golden Wheat (<0.5% ABV)





Initial research shows the appeal for authentic craft beer fresh from the U.S. is there. A BrewDog study identified over 50% of beer drinkers find the new brands either very appealing or somewhat appealing, particularly for drinkers aged 18-342, with the new styles delivering even higher levels of appeal with existing craft beer drinkers3.

To celebrate the launch, BrewDog bars across the U.K. will serve curated U.S. Beer Flights featuring four 1/3 pint pours for £12.95, giving drinkers the chance to explore some of America’s well-known craft beer styles in one experience. Supported by high-energy in-bar activations tied to the summer’s biggest sporting moments, including the World Cup and Independence Day celebrations, BrewDog is set to become the destination for fans looking to discover authentic American craft beer culture this summer.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

1 Green Flash and Shock Top have previously had minimal distribution through U.K. wholesalers

2 VYPR BESPOKE POLL – BEER DRINKERS ONLY (722) - ‘Do you find this beer brand appealing’, visual above provided

3 VYPR BESPOKE POLL – BEER DRINKERS ONLY (722) - ‘Do you find this beer brand appealing’, visual above provided - 71% for Sweetwater and Montauk, 79% for Shocktop, 83% for Terrapin and 85% for Bluepoint

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5507d563-c9de-4f28-9683-17f0a8359eb9



