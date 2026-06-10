Spectrum Deploys AOI’s Intelligent Network Management Software Across Its Connected 1.8GHz Amplifier Footprint

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products powering AI, today announced it is providing Spectrum with its QuantumLink™ remote management software to serve as the control system for all connected 1.8GHz amplifiers across Spectrum’s footprint.

AOI’s expanding relationship with Spectrum reflects the growing convergence of hardware and software within modern broadband networks. Building on AOI’s established role supporting Spectrum’s network evolution project with connected 1.8GHz amplifiers, the addition of QuantumLink remote management software extends the collaboration into centralized network intelligence and operational control. The deployment of QuantumLink Central enables Spectrum’s machine learning and automation capabilities to drive higher network performance and resiliency.

“As broadband networks evolve toward more intelligent, software-enabled architectures, operators require integrated solutions that combine high-performance hardware with advanced remote management capabilities,” said Todd McCrum, Senior Vice President and General Manager for AOI’s Broadband Access Business Unit. “Our QuantumLink platform will give Spectrum deep operational visibility and remote control of its amplifier assets, helping reduce operational complexity, minimize truck rolls, improve response times, and enable more proactive network optimization across its footprint.”

“Spectrum is building a more scalable and resilient broadband network that can support the growing connectivity demands of our customers,” said Noel Dempsey, Senior Vice President, Field Engineering, Spectrum. “Deploying AOI’s QuantumLink remote management software across our connected 1.8GHz amplifier footprint gives us the ability to proactively monitor and manage critical network infrastructure more efficiently, helping improve service reliability, accelerate issue resolution, and support the continued evolution of our HFC network.”



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About AOI

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Cicero

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