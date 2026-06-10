Wendy’s Canada Makes it a Big Dill with New Pickle-Packed Lineup

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy's® Canada is raising the pickle game with the launch of a new menu lineup featuring the Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich*, new Dill Pickle Shaker Fries*, and Dill Pickle Dipping Sauce for an extra hit of dill-icousness. Available nationwide starting June 8, 2026, Wendy’s Canada is leaning into one of today’s most craveable flavour trends with a bold and unmistakably Wendy’s take on pickle.

Pickles are a big dill for Canadians! In fact, according to Wendy’s delivery service provider Skip, Ontarians order more pickles than any other province.

As of late 2025, Canadian menus saw an +8% year-over-year increase in pickled items, as reported by Technomic Ignite menu trends.

Gen X and Millennials have gone all in on everything pickle according to the annual Pinterest Predicts report.





Crafted for true pickle enthusiasts, the new Dill Pickle menu starts with the Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich featuring a 100% Canadian all-white meat chicken fillet topped with six crisp pickle slices, melty mozzarella cheese, and a tangy pickle-infused mayo, all served on a toasted bun. Available in both Spicy and Classic varieties, this craveable creation can be ordered à la carte or as part of a combo.

Looking to turn up the tang? Pair it with the new Dill Pickle Shaker Fries – Wendy’s Hot & Crispy fries shaken with a tangy and zesty dill seasoning. And to round out the lineup, the Dill Pickle Dipping Sauce adds an extra punch of flavour, whether you’re dipping, drizzling, or going all in.

"Canadians are increasingly looking for bold flavours, and as pickle continues to rise as one of the most talked-about tastes in food, Wendy's is delivering its own fresh take with our new Dill Pickle lineup,” said John Mulvihill, Vice President and Managing Director of Wendy's Canada. "We're not just adding pickle flavour, we're bringing this trend to life the Wendy’s way, with high-quality ingredients, made fresh, with a focus on what Canadian consumers are craving.”

Fresh, Quality Ingredients You Can Taste

Wendy's Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich and Shaker Fries are crafted with the same commitment to quality that defines every Wendy's menu item. From our premium, 100% Canadian all white meat chicken to Hot & Crispy fries made with Canadian potatoes, Wendy's takes pride in sourcing fresh, local, quality ingredients.

In fact, Wendy’s uses more than 45 million pounds of Canadian potatoes every year to make its fries and seasoned potatoes. And because no summer menu is complete without a cool classic, Wendy’s 99¢ small Frosty*, made with 100% Canadian dairy, is back for a limited time, offering the perfect way to chill out after all that pickle.

Wendy’s Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich* and Dill Pickle Shaker Fries* are available for a limited time starting June 8, 2026. The small chocolate or vanilla Frosty will be available for just 99¢* for a limited time starting June 15, 2026.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favourites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com . For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X , Instagram and Facebook .

*Available at participating Wendy's restaurants in Canada while supplies last.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

For More Information

Marcy McMillan

Marcy_McMillan@wendys.com

Amanda Federchuk

Amanda.Federchuk@omc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/198e7b64-6110-4cfc-a948-123717cb59d4