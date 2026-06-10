Landsbankinn hf.: Correction - Covered bond offering results

Correction: Amount of bids accepted and total amount issued corrected

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where a new non-indexed series was offered for sale.

A total of 15 bids for ISK 5,160m were received in the series LBANK CB 32 at 7.49%-7.70% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 4,360m were accepted in the series at 7.65% yield. In addition, the series will be tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market-making. Following the issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 5,320m, thereof 4,360m outstanding and 960m retained.

Expected settlement date is 16 June 2026.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”).For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.