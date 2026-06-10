Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size to Hit USD 20.62 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lab-on-a-Chip Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Lab-on-a-Chip Market was USD 8.17 Billion in 2025 and is poised to reach USD 20.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.71% over 2026–2035.”

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Miniaturized Lab-on-a-Chip Devices to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The expanding influence of LoC point-of-care diagnostics on healthcare delivery systems throughout the globe along with the capacity to execute clinical-grade treatments outside from the laboratory settings will drive the market expansion in the forthcoming years. LoC devices often provide diagnostic turnaround times of minutes vs hours for standard laboratory tests, allowing for quicker clinical intervention and more efficient use of healthcare resources internationally.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Siemens Healthineers

PerkinElmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm Corporation

Microsys

Becton Dickinson

Stanford Biotech

Life Technologies

InSphero

Dolomite Microfluidics

Blacktrace Holdings

Lab-on-a-Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.17 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 20.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.71% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services)

• By Technology (Microfluidics Technology, Optical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Others)

• By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service, Reagents & Consumables Dominated the Market; Software & Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Reagents & Consumables accounted for over 38% of the revenue share in 2025, attributed to the rising demand for microfluidic chips, assay cartridges, reagent kits, and sample preparation products in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and academic institutions globally. The Software & Services category is anticipated to have the quickest growth during the forecast period 2026–2035 owing to the increasing complexity of LoC systems, increasing digitalization trends, and increased demand for AI-powered diagnostic analysis tools connected with hospital databases and EHR systems.

By Technology, Microfluidics Technology Dominated the Market; Optical Technology Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Microfluidics Technology had the greatest market share of around 54% in 2025. It is the core enabling technology for handling nanoliter to picoliter quantities of liquids throughout diagnostic, biochemical, and pharmaceutical screening workflows. Optical Technology is expected to expand at the quickest pace between 2026 and 2035 due to the rising need for sensitive and non-invasive methods for real-time detection such as fluorescence, absorbance, and surface plasmon resonance.

By Application, Clinical Diagnostics Dominated the Market; Drug Discovery & Development Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Clinical Diagnostics accounted for the biggest revenue share of roughly 51% in 2025, attributable to increasing demand for speedy and reliable testing for infectious illnesses, chronic disorders, and cancer biomarkers in hospitals, clinics, and emergency rooms. The Drug Discovery & Development sector is predicted to be the fastest-growing application segment from 2026 to 2035, as pharmaceutical and biotech companies are rapidly using LoC platforms for compound screening, toxicity assessment, and target validation to lower costs of R&D and increase success rate.

By End Use, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Dominated the Market; Academic & Research Institutes Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers segment accounted for a major 47% revenue share in 2025 because to the large number of patients seeking rapid and accurate point-of-care testing for pathogen detection, metabolomics, and genomics applications. Academic & Research Institutes are estimated to see the quickest growth rate during the forecast period 2026 to 2035 due to the rising global interest in biomedical research, organ-on-chip technologies, genomics, proteomics, and government-funded cooperative initiatives at universities globally.

Regional Insights:

North America had a market share of over 47.7% in 2025, because to the existence of reputed healthcare institutions in the U.S., high government spending in the field of biomedical research, and availability of innovative LoC manufacturers and clinical diagnostics firms. Research contributions from MIT, the Broad Institute and Johns Hopkins continue to be turned into commercially viable microfluidic chip technologies, sustaining regional leadership until 2035.

The Asia Pacific area is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR among all regions during 2026-2035, due to the accelerating healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of chronic diseases and increased government investments in biomedical research in China, India and Japan. Institutions, such as Tsinghua University, IIT Bombay, and RIKEN are driving the foundational innovation that fuels commercial LoC growth throughout the region's enormous, underserved patient populations.

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Recent Developments:

March 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled the Vulcan Automated Lab — an AI-driven electron microscopy lab featuring robotics to facilitate semiconductor analysis and expedite atomic-level TEM measurements, optimizing productivity and enabling seamless lab-to-manufacturing data integration.

Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled the Vulcan Automated Lab — an AI-driven electron microscopy lab featuring robotics to facilitate semiconductor analysis and expedite atomic-level TEM measurements, optimizing productivity and enabling seamless lab-to-manufacturing data integration. February 2025: Siemens Healthineers expanded its U.S. parts and components stock by approximately 30% through two additional logistics centers in New Jersey and California, strengthening supply chain support for diagnostic equipment delivery across North American healthcare organizations.

Exclusive Sections of the Lab-on-a-Chip Market Report (The USPs):

LAB-ON-A-CHIP DEPLOYMENT & DIAGNOSTIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and research applications along with improvements in diagnostic turnaround times, sample efficiency, and point-of-care testing accessibility.

– helps you understand usage trends across clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and research applications along with improvements in diagnostic turnaround times, sample efficiency, and point-of-care testing accessibility. MICROFLUIDICS & BIOSENSOR TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in microfluidics-supported diagnostics, optical detection systems, biosensor innovation, and real-time biological signal analysis capabilities.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in microfluidics-supported diagnostics, optical detection systems, biosensor innovation, and real-time biological signal analysis capabilities. DRUG DISCOVERY & ORGAN-ON-CHIP DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you analyze demand across pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications along with compound screening efficiency, toxicity validation, and organ-on-chip platform adoption trends.

– helps you analyze demand across pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications along with compound screening efficiency, toxicity validation, and organ-on-chip platform adoption trends. HEALTHCARE COST REDUCTION & LABORATORY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you uncover reductions in diagnostic delays, laboratory operational costs, reagent consumption, and infrastructure burdens through miniaturized LoC-based diagnostic solutions.

– helps you uncover reductions in diagnostic delays, laboratory operational costs, reagent consumption, and infrastructure burdens through miniaturized LoC-based diagnostic solutions. AI & DIGITAL HEALTH INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in AI-powered LoC diagnostic platforms, IoT-connected laboratory systems, EHR integration, and smart diagnostic device adoption across global healthcare networks.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in AI-powered LoC diagnostic platforms, IoT-connected laboratory systems, EHR integration, and smart diagnostic device adoption across global healthcare networks. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & LAB-ON-A-CHIP EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on technology innovation, regulatory approvals, R&D investment, and clinical application portfolio development globally.

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