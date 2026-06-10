FirstService Broadens Commercial Roofing Geographic Footprint

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that its subsidiary, Roofing Corp of America (“RCA”), has acquired Schefers Roofing (“Schefers”). The existing management team has retained a minority equity interest and will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and founded in 1995, Schefers is a full-service commercial roofing contractor providing installation, restoration, preventative maintenance and leak repair services. The Company serves customers throughout Missouri, Northern Arkansas and the surrounding regions.

“The addition of Schefers expands RCA’s geographic footprint into the Kansas City market and further strengthens our presence in the Midwest U.S. region,” said Randy Korach, CEO of RCA. “We are pleased to add a highly respected market leader to our growing commercial roofing platform and welcome the entire Schefers team to our organization.”

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than $5.5 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Jeremy Rakusin

CFO

FirstService Corporation

(416) 960-9566