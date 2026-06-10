Chlorine Dioxide Market Size to Skyrocket USD 2.00 Billion by 2035 as Water Treatment and Food Safety Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Chlorine Dioxide Market was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% over 2026–2035.

The Chlorine Dioxide Market is witnessing steady, broad-based growth as industries in water treatment, food processing, pulp bleaching and healthcare increasingly realize that chlorine dioxide offers a unique combination of powerful disinfection performance and environmental advantage over conventional chlorine alternatives. Unlike conventional chlorine-based disinfectants, ClO2 kills bacteria, viruses, biofilms and organic pollutants, but without the trihalomethane or haloacetic acid by-products that are garnering tighter regulatory attention globally.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 1.26 Billion

USD 1.26 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 2.00 Billion

USD 2.00 Billion CAGR: 5.12% from 2026 to 2035

5.12% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: North America

North America Largest Region: Asia Pacific





Instantly Access the Sample Report of Chlorine Dioxide Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5773

Segmentation Analysis:

By Form, Liquid Dominated the Market; Gas Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Liquid chlorine dioxide was the leader at roughly 60% revenue share in 2025, thanks to the practical ease of stabilized liquid ClO2 formulations that can easily be adapted to standard chemical dosing pump infrastructure already globally deployed within industrial and food processing operations. Gas is projected to be the fastest growing form over 2026-2035 as continued progress in on-site electrolytic and chemical precursor generation technology will improve safety, control precision and capital cost accessibility further, making the superior biofilm penetration and organic matter reactivity of generated gaseous ClO2 increasingly appealing for demanding water treatment and healthcare disinfection uses.

By Application, Industrial Water Treatment Dominated the Market; Food & Beverages Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Industrial water treatment retained the leading application position with around 38% of the revenue share in 2025. ClO₂’s outstanding efficacy against biofilm-forming bacteria including Legionella and its stable biocidal activity within a broad pH range of 4–10 make it the disinfectant of choice for cooling tower treatment and process water management in pharmaceutical, chemical and electronics manufacturing facilities. The Food & Beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment from 2026–2035. The growth will be driven by the rising demand for DBP-free sanitizers in the food processing industry to control pathogens and preserve the sensory quality of the final products. USDA FSIS approval for poultry and meat processing applications is expected to generate structured above-average demand.

By End User, Pulp & Paper Dominated the Market; Municipal Water Treatment Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Pulp & Paper is estimated to hold the leading end-user status with a revenue share of ~35% in 2025. The position is underpinned by decades of environmental regulation that has driven the industry to transition globally to elemental chlorine-free bleaching sequences whose ClO₂ consumption drives high-volume, long-term procurement relationships that underpin commercial stability. Municipal Water Treatment is the fastest growing end-user segment, as EPA Stage 2 DBP compliance requirements are driving an increasing number of water utilities to evaluate ClO₂ as a primary disinfectant or pre-oxidant with a by-product formation profile that provides meaningful regulatory differentiation for utilities struggling with DBP compliance challenges under conventional chlorination.

For an In-Depth Strategic Briefing with Our Research Team, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5773

Regional Insights:

The North America regional chlorine dioxide market is the fastest expanding due to the confluence of EPA regulatory compliance motive in municipal water treatment, pathogen control investment in the food processing sector and the well-established ECF bleaching infrastructure in the pulp and paper industry. The United States contributes for roughly 87.4% of the regional revenue. In 2024, Ecolab will expand compact on-site ClO₂ generating units for smaller food processing enterprises, signaling the development of the market’s commercial base beyond major industrial clients.

The U.S. chlorine dioxide market was valued at approximately USD 0.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 0.43 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.15%, supported by regulatory-driven adoption in municipal water treatment under EPA Stage 2 DBP rules and approved use in poultry and meat processing by USDA FSIS, reinforcing its role in improving disinfection performance and food safety compliance.

Europe's sophisticated market is shaped by regulatory framework depth and industrial heritage, with Germany's advanced water treatment infrastructure and ProMinent's commercial operations setting the regional standard. Brazil leads Latin American revenues at approximately 44.2% through its large pulp industry's eucalyptus kraft ECF bleaching and growing food export sector requirements, while Saudi Arabia leads MEA revenues through desalination plant biofouling control and petrochemical facility water treatment investment.

The Europe Chlorine Dioxide Market is expected to be USD 0.34 billion in 2025 and USD 0.55 billion by 2035, increasing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2026 to 2035. The UK, France, and the Netherlands are large secondary providers, with pulp industry ECF bleaching, municipal water treatment investment, and food sector antimicrobial use resulting in constant and increasing ClO₂ purchase.

Asia Pacific led the global chlorine dioxide market in 2025, with China accounting for nearly 44.8% of regional revenues through its large pulp and paper industry’s ECF bleaching adoption, the extraordinary scale of industrial water treatment needs across manufacturing and petrochemical sectors, and a rapidly growing food processing industry developing antimicrobial application capabilities. India, Japan and South Korea provide significant secondary market volumes via needs of textile processing water treatment, electronics manufacturing process water and quality compliance in the food export industry.

Rising Water Treatment Regulatory Standards and Food Safety Demand to Augment Market Expansion Globally

In the next years, the demand for ClO₂ will further increase with more stringent water quality laws, increased institutional acceptance of its environmental and safety benefits compared to traditional alternatives and increasing food safety compliance requirements. Industries that once considered chlorine dioxide a specialty or complex chemical are now discovering it has real-world benefits – superior pathogen control with no unwanted by-products, broad spectrum activity over a range of pH levels and improved on-site generation technology that addresses safety concerns that once hampered adoption. Further development potential from the expansion of disinfection in the healthcare sector, expansion of food safety regulations under FSMA, and the increasing worldwide conversion to on-site ClO2 production provide many additional growth opportunities that add to core industrial demand through 2035.

Purchase Single User PDF of Chlorine Dioxide Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5773

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Chlorine Dioxide Market Report:

Ecolab Inc.

Xylem Inc.

ProMinent GmbH

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

CDG Environmental LLC

ERCO Worldwide (Superior Plus Energy)

Sabre Technologies LLC

Accepta Ltd.

AquaPulse Systems Inc.

Tecme Srl

Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH

IEC Fabchem Limited

Vasu Chemicals LLP

Occidental Chemical (OxyChem)

Bio-Cide International Inc.

Ioteq Chemicals

Shree Chlorates

American Elements

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Gulbrandsen Chemicals Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Ecolab expanded chlorine dioxide-based water treatment solutions for food processing plants globally, strengthening industrial hygiene and sanitation compliance capabilities for operations of all sizes.

Ecolab expanded chlorine dioxide-based water treatment solutions for food processing plants globally, strengthening industrial hygiene and sanitation compliance capabilities for operations of all sizes. 2025: IEC Fabchem Limited received regulatory approvals in India for new chlorine dioxide product lines, expanding industrial and municipal water treatment application access across one of Asia Pacific's fastest-growing markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CHLORINE DIOXIDE DEPLOYMENT & DISINFECTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across water treatment, food processing, pulp bleaching, and healthcare applications along with improvements in pathogen control efficacy, by-product profile, and regulatory compliance outcomes.

– helps you understand usage trends across water treatment, food processing, pulp bleaching, and healthcare applications along with improvements in pathogen control efficacy, by-product profile, and regulatory compliance outcomes. WATER TREATMENT REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & DBP REDUCTION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in EPA Stage 2 DDBPR-driven ClO₂ deployment, municipal utility transition from chlorination, DBP formation reduction, and real-time water quality monitoring capabilities.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in EPA Stage 2 DDBPR-driven ClO₂ deployment, municipal utility transition from chlorination, DBP formation reduction, and real-time water quality monitoring capabilities. FOOD SAFETY & ANTIMICROBIAL APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across poultry, meat, produce washing, and beverage sanitation applications along with FSMA compliance investment trends, pathogen reduction performance, and sensory quality preservation outcomes.

– helps you analyze demand across poultry, meat, produce washing, and beverage sanitation applications along with FSMA compliance investment trends, pathogen reduction performance, and sensory quality preservation outcomes. ON-SITE GENERATION & SAFETY INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in electrolytic and chemical precursor ClO₂ generation systems, safety compliance investment, chemical transport risk reduction, and operational efficiency improvement through automated dosing management.

– helps you uncover growth in electrolytic and chemical precursor ClO₂ generation systems, safety compliance investment, chemical transport risk reduction, and operational efficiency improvement through automated dosing management. HEALTHCARE DISINFECTION & BIOFILM CONTROL METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in hospital surface disinfection, HVAC water system Legionella management, medical equipment sterilization, and broad-spectrum antimicrobial application across healthcare infrastructure globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in hospital surface disinfection, HVAC water system Legionella management, medical equipment sterilization, and broad-spectrum antimicrobial application across healthcare infrastructure globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CHLORINE DIOXIDE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product innovation, regulatory approvals, on-site generation technology development, and end-use application portfolio expansion globally.

Rising Demand for Chlorine Dioxide Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/chlorine-dioxide-market-5773

Chlorine Dioxide Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.12% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Form (Liquid, Gas, Powder/Solid)

• By Application (Industrial Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Processing, Oil & Gas, Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Municipal Water Treatment, Others)

• By End User (Pulp & Paper Industry, Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Water Treatment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas Industry, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Other Trending Related Report:

The Hypochlorous Acid Market was valued at USD 5.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.40 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The Hydrogen Peroxide Market was valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 5.30 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.06% throughout the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The Peracetic Acid Market was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain USD 1.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The Activated Bleaching Earth Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.09% from 2026 to 2035.

The Pulp and Paper Market was valued at USD 363.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 413.91 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 1.67% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.