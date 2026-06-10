KOIL Energy to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), (the "Company"), a leader in providing controls infrastructure for subsea oil and gas fields, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2:30pm (PST) at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Erik Wiik, President and CEO, and Kurt Keller, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver the presentation and host a question-and-answer session immediately following.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2026

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Presentation Time: 2:30pm (PST)

Location: Bellagio Resort & Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, in Track 5 - Raphael 2

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/mDujgDyHN9g7g7BSsHC5e7

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with KOIL Energy, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue. Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. If you can’t make the live presentation, the “webcast” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: AGENDA

About KOIL Energy

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Investor Relations:

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201