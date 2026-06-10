Intent IQ Partners with Publift to Maximize Revenue Across ID-Less Environments

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ , a next-generation identity resolution leader, today announced results from its partnership with Publift , a global programmatic advertising technology partner helping publishers maximize ad revenue through advanced monetization solutions.

As third-party cookies continue to disappear and ID-less environments proliferate, publishers are facing growing monetization challenges in ID-less environments where traditional user identification methods no longer work, limiting addressability and reducing bidder competition. Publift deployed Intent IQ's ID-less identity solution to ensure publishers in its network were positioned to capture full revenue potential as the identity landscape evolves.

Results from January through February 2026 included:

20.7% revenue uplift in the United States

18% revenue uplift across non-EU geographies

15% global revenue uplift, including partial EU traffic

Up to 70% revenue uplift in top-performing publisher deployments



The results were measured through an ongoing A/B test comparing a 5% control group without Intent IQ enrichment against 95% who utilized Intent IQ’s identity solution.

“Publishers are under increasing pressure as legacy identifiers disappear and large portions of inventory become more difficult to monetize,” said Roy Shkedi, Chairman of Intent IQ. “These results demonstrate that restoring addressability in ID-less environments can materially improve publisher revenue without adding operational complexity or compromising privacy compliance.”

Publift selected Intent IQ as part of its ongoing commitment to equip its publisher partners with best-in-class solutions as traditional identity signals continue to decline. The deployment leveraged Intent IQ’s identity graph to resolve users in real time within environments lacking traditional identifiers, helping restore demand density and auction competitiveness.

“Publishers need solutions that drive measurable revenue impact while remaining easy to implement and aligned with evolving privacy standards,” said Amy Jansen-Flynn, Managing Director at Publift. “Intent IQ delivered meaningful monetization improvements across our network while fitting seamlessly into our existing infrastructure and workflows.”

The deployment integrated seamlessly into Publift’s existing Prebid infrastructure and operates on a performance-based model tied to incremental revenue generated.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a next-generation identity resolution leader whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data and drive measurable results. Backed by AlmondNet Group’s 170+ granted patents, Intent IQ delivers accurate, scalable identity across cookieless, MAID-less, and CTV environments. Its solutions include identity resolution, first-party ID clustering, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement, and attribution. The company is headquartered in New York with R&D in Herzliya, Israel.

About Publift

Publift is a programmatic advertising technology partner that helps digital and enterprise publishers grow programmatic ad revenue through advanced ad technology, data-driven optimization, and dedicated service. Founded in 2015, Publift supports more than 900 publishers across over 60 countries and is a Premier Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP).

Intent IQ

Silicon Alley Media

alex@siliconalley-media.com