Bright Power Named a 2026 Top GreenTech Company by TIME in Both America and World Rankings

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Power, the energy management partner for real estate owners, operators, and developers, has been named to TIME’s America’s and World’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2026, debuting at #66 on the America's list and #106 on the World’s list for its work decarbonizing the built environment.

Both awards, developed by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, evaluated companies that are focused on developing or providing technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the environmental impacts of human activity. The companies were evaluated based on three criteria: positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation drive.



Bright Power’s recognition reflects more than 20 years of helping real estate owners, operators, and developers improve building performance, reduce energy costs, maximize net operating income, and navigate increasingly complex carbon compliance requirements.

“Buildings are one of the largest sources of global emissions, making the built environment one of the most important opportunities for climate impact,” said Andrea Mancino, CEO, Bright Power. “To date, our work has helped reduce emissions equivalent to taking more than 70,000 cars off the road. This recognition reflects the opportunity to continue building a more sustainable future, and we will continue our mission toward a zero-carbon future.”

An example of Bright Power's continued innovation to scale and accelerate building decarbonization is the recent launch of Bright Power AI, an intelligent energy platform that helps real estate owners transform compliance requirements for building emissions into strategic energy capital project opportunities. The platform forecasts carbon emissions, models retrofit scenarios, and identifies cost-effective decarbonization strategies.

These awards follow recent industry recognition, including a 2025 Con Edison Multifamily Contractor of the Year award and a recent certification as a Great Place to Work.

About Bright Power

Bright Power helps real estate owners, investors, and operators reduce energy and water costs, while improving occupant comfort and advancing sustainability goals. With more than 20 years of experience in building decarbonization, renewable energy, energy efficiency, project management, and energy analysis, Bright Power provides strategic solutions to real estate portfolios across the nation, reaching nearly 2 million units and covering more than 2 billion square feet.

For press inquiries:

Stephanie Driscoll

Chameleon Collective

781.535.8489

stephanie.driscoll@chameleon.co