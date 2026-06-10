HydroGraph Appoints Robert Yancey, Ph.D. to Lead Business Development in New Government, Aerospace and Defense Division

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Robert Yancey, Ph.D. to a senior business development role in the Company’s newly formed government, aerospace and defense division focused on technology development and procurement programs for advanced manufacturing needs.

Dr. Yancey brings more than 30 years of business development leadership experience across advanced materials, composites, and digital engineering, with a proven track record of driving growth and commercialization in highly technical industries. He previously led business development for Hexcel, a leading provider of aerospace carbon fiber composites, where he drove engagement with U.S. defense programs and emerging aerospace markets including unmanned systems, advanced air mobility, hypersonics, missiles, and space launch. He has also held senior leadership roles at Autodesk, and Altair Engineering, where he led global market development strategies and supported major aerospace and defense programs.

“Dr. Yancey brings deep expertise in advanced materials and commercial growth specific to the defense and federal ecosystems,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “As we expand into these markets, his experience will be instrumental in positioning HydroGraph as a trusted supplier of high-purity, batch-consistent graphene for mission-critical applications, and particularly within the aerospace and defense sectors.

“HydroGraph's proprietary explosion synthesis technology produces ultra-pure, fractal graphene using a zero-waste, exothermic reaction to turn hydrocarbon gas and oxygen into batch consistent graphene ideal for integration into advanced material applications,” said Dr. Yancey. “I am excited to support the Company’s expansion into federal and defense channels, where a secure domestic supply of advanced materials is increasingly important to national priorities.”

Dr. Yancey holds a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from the University of Dayton, along with advanced degrees in engineering mechanics and aeronautics and astronautics from Virginia Tech and MIT, respectively. He is a recognized industry leader and Associate Technical Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). He also has held and currently holds leadership positions in the Society for the Advancement of Materials and Process Engineering (SAMPE), the leading technical society for advanced aerospace composite materials.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of Hydrograph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

Matt Kreps,

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com