Profusa Issues Letter to Shareholders Encouraging Shareholders to Vote FOR All Proposals at June 23, 2026 Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a leading digital health company pioneering next-generation biosensing technologies, today issued the following letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Hwang, Ph.D., to shareholders in advance of the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 23, 2026.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we approach our 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, I would like to personally thank you for your continued support of Profusa and our mission to transform healthcare through innovative diagnostic and health intelligence technologies.

Over the past year, we have continued to execute on our strategic vision while taking important steps to strengthen the Company's long-term growth prospects. Most notably, we announced our agreement to acquire assets relating to the PanOmics Assay platform, a transaction we believe has the potential to significantly expand Profusa's capabilities and opportunities within the rapidly evolving precision diagnostics and health intelligence markets.

As we work to advance this strategy, maintain our Nasdaq listing, and continue building shareholder value, we require the flexibility and resources necessary to execute our business plan. Your vote means enabling the company to unlock the ability of growth drivers such as the PanOmics platform acquisition and commercialization in Europe to power Profusa in reaching milestones that deliver the value we collectively seek.

At this year's Annual Meeting, shareholders are being asked to consider several proposals that the Board of Directors believes are critical to the future success of the Company.

These proposals are intended to:

• Support the Company's efforts to maintain its Nasdaq listing and access to the public capital markets

• Enable the issuance of securities associated with the previously announced PanOmics asset acquisition

• Satisfy Nasdaq shareholder approval requirements associated with the Company's financing arrangements

• Ensure the Company has the ability to attract, retain and incentivize employees, officers and directors through its equity compensation program

• Provide the flexibility necessary to continue advancing the Company's strategic and operational objectives

After careful review and consideration, the Board of Directors unanimously determined that each proposal is advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Importantly, failure to approve these proposals could limit the Company's fiscal flexibility, delay strategic initiatives, create additional costs and uncertainty, and adversely impact our ability to execute plans moving forward.

Your vote is extremely important.

Regardless of the number of shares you own, we encourage you to vote your shares as soon as possible. If your shares are held through a broker, bank or other nominee, please remember that your broker cannot vote your shares on these proposals without your instructions.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” all of the Company’s proposals.

If you have already voted, thank you for your participation and support. If you have not yet voted, we encourage you to do so promptly.

For assistance voting your shares, or if you have any questions regarding the proxy, please contact:

Advantage Proxy, Inc.

Toll-Free: (877) 870-8565

Email: ksmith@advantageproxy.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Profusa team, thank you for your continued confidence and support as we work to advance our strategic objectives and create long-term value for shareholders.

Sincerely,

Ben C. Hwang, Ph.D.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Profusa, Inc.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, CA, Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa, Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance of Profusa, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition, the anticipated launch of PanOmics DX™, and Profusa’s strategic plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” or “would” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may be beyond the control of Profusa and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, risks related to the Company's planned European and U.S. product launches, the risk that such product launches may not result in revenue at the levels anticipated, the risk that customer demand may be less than expected, and risks relating to the Company’s withdrawal of the Registration Statement and conducting a smaller offering of its securities. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Profusa and its management, are inherently uncertain. Profusa cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. There are risks and uncertainties described more fully in the Company's public filings made by Profusa from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Profusa cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate.

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