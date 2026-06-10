Exyn Expands ExynAI Software Capabilities, Strengthening End-to-End Autonomous Mapping and Reality Capture Workflows

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced expanded capabilities for ExynAI, the Company’s proprietary core software platform powering autonomous data capture, SLAM-based mapping, and reality capture workflows across air, ground, and marine deployments.

The latest ExynAI release includes enhanced data processing, advanced filtering capabilities, improved georeferencing and control point detection, expanded QA/QC functionality, workflow automation tools and batch-processing capabilities. Together, these improvements help customers generate cleaner datasets, reduce rework and accelerate project completion in some of the world's most challenging operating environments.

As organizations across mining, infrastructure, construction, defense and geospatial markets increasingly rely on accurate digital models to support operational decisions, demand continues to grow for solutions that can automate data collection while reducing processing time and improving data quality. Exyn's latest software release is designed to address these requirements while further strengthening the Company's position as a provider of end-to-end autonomous mapping solutions.

“ExynAI continues to evolve beyond autonomous navigation into a broader software platform that delivers value across the entire reality capture workflow,” said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. “These new capabilities extend the value of our autonomy and mapping software beyond data capture, helping customers generate cleaner, more accurate, and more actionable 3D datasets with less manual effort.”

The software enhancements are particularly valuable in GPS-denied environments such as underground mines, tunnels, industrial facilities and critical infrastructure assets, where accurate and reliable mapping data is essential for safety, operational planning and asset management.

“One of the most significant opportunities in autonomous mapping is reducing the time between data capture and actionable insight,” added Declet, Exyn CEO. “As customers scale their reality capture programs, workflow efficiency becomes increasingly important. These enhancements allow users to process and validate data more efficiently while maintaining the accuracy and reliability they expect from ExynAI.”

ExynAI is central to Exyn’s broader product strategy, serving as the software foundation powering the Company’s hardware, autonomy, and mapping solutions. As customer demand grows for faster, safer, and more repeatable data capture in complex environments, Exyncontinues to invest in software capabilities that improve operational efficiency and expand the value of autonomous mapping.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exynenables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed Offering of the Company, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion of the Offering, the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the Offering, the ability of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended, and the Company receiving all necessary approvals for the completion of the Offering, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions which could change materially in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

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