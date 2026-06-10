MNP and Caseware Partner to Build the Future of Agentic Audit

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced two major milestones with MNP , one of the largest professional services firms in Canada. MNP has selected Caseware to further its audit transformation, deploying Caseware’s full Cloud Engagement Solutions suite across its practice. Simultaneously, MNP has joined the Caseware Agentic Pioneer Program as a founding member — a strategic co-development partnership that will see MNP build and deploy firm-specific AI agents on Caseware’s governed AI platform . Together, these agreements mark a significant step in MNP’s evolution into a cloud-first, AI audit practice.

A Comprehensive Cloud Engagement Solution for Audit Transformation

The agreement will see MNP deploy Caseware’s complete Cloud Engagement Solutions to support its assurance practice transformation.

Caseware’s platform is purpose-built for the accounting profession, providing an end-to-end, single workflow engagement experience that dynamically leverages data from client acceptance through reporting and lockdown. The solution streamlines engagement flow, enables effective risk assessment, reduces redundancy, and supports integrations while promoting quality — exactly the foundation a high-growth firm like MNP requires to scale with confidence.

“At MNP, we’re approaching AI with a clear focus: using it to empower our people and strengthen the value we deliver to clients. That means building and deploying these capabilities within a secure, governed framework that reflects the realities of assurance. Through this partnership, we’re advancing our ability to innovate responsibly while maintaining the quality, consistency, and trust that define our client relationships.”

— Tanya Knight, Executive Vice President, Clients and Services, MNP

MNP Joins the Caseware Agentic Pioneer Program

Alongside its solution adoption, MNP has been selected as a founding member of Caseware’s Agentic Pioneer Program — a strategic initiative designed to enable a select group of leading firms to build proprietary AI capabilities directly on Caseware’s platform.

Participating firms develop agents inside Caseware’s AI Platform — a controlled, scaled AI execution layer where engagement context, audit trail, and firm methodology are unified in the system of record. Firm-built agents inherit that context from day one, producing decisions that are reviewable, explainable, and supportable in any regulatory or legal context. MNP’s use of the Caseware Cloud Engagement Solutions suite will be embedded within this environment, ensuring its AI agents operate within a fully governed, profession-grade framework. Under the partnership, MNP will have priority access to Caseware's full Agent Builder suite — including the Agent Workbench and governed MCP interfaces for deep firm-side agent development, and Agent Studio, a streamlined environment for building and deploying agents without technical overhead.

This partnership represents an early example of how leading firms are building and operating proprietary AI agents directly on Caseware’s secure global agentic AI platform — and a glimpse of what the intelligence layer of tomorrow’s audit firm will look like.

"The firms that will define the next era of audit aren't waiting to be handed AI solutions — they're building them. The Pioneer Program gives firms like MNP the governed foundation to do exactly that: develop proprietary agents on a platform purpose-built for the profession, where every breakthrough raises the bar for everyone."— David Marquis, Chief Executive Officer, Caseware

About Caseware

Caseware is the global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware’s platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size — from regional practices to the world’s largest networks.

About MNP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP provides client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services in more than 150 communities from coast to coast. Founded in Brandon, Manitoba in 1958, MNP is proud to be born and raised in Canada and committed to the success of Canadian individuals, businesses, and organizations.