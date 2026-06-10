Checkmarx and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Prevention-First Approach to Application Security for Government Agencies

PARAMUS, N.J. and RESTON, Va., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Checkmarx’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s application security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to expand access to our application security platform across the Public Sector,” said Jonathan Kozimor, VP of Channel Americas at Checkmarx. “Carahsoft’s deep expertise in Government procurement and its extensive reseller ecosystem make the company an ideal partner to help agencies strengthen their application security posture. Together, we can empower organizations to integrate security seamlessly into modern development environments, reduce risk across the software lifecycle and accelerate the delivery of secure, mission-critical applications.”

Checkmarx delivers a unified, AI-native application security platform designed to secure modern software development across the agentic development lifecycle (ADLC)—from code creation through runtime. The platform consolidates multiple security capabilities, including static and dynamic application security testing (SAST and DAST), software composition analysis (SCA), API security, container and infrastructure-as-code security and application security posture management (ASPM), into a single, integrated solution. By correlating risk signals across the ADLC, Checkmarx provides real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and prioritizes the most critical risks. Its agentic AI-driven capabilities embed security directly into developer workflows, enabling continuous detection, automated remediation guidance and policy enforcement without slowing development velocity.

Built to address the increasing complexity of AI-driven and cloud-native environments, the platform helps organizations eliminate fragmented tooling and replace it with a centralized, always-on security layer. This unified approach enables teams to reduce noise, focus on exploitable risks and remediate issues earlier in the development process, minimizing rework and improving overall software resilience. With seamless integration into existing DevOps ecosystems and real-time governance dashboards, Checkmarx supports secure, scalable innovation while ensuring continuous compliance, visibility and control across even the most complex application environments.

“We are pleased to partner with Checkmarx to bring its innovative application security platform to the Public Sector,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “As agencies continue to modernize their development environments, it is critical they have access to solutions that embed security throughout the software lifecycle. Together with our reseller partners, we are enabling Government organizations to adopt a proactive, integrated approach to application security—helping them reduce risk, protect sensitive data and accelerate the delivery of secure, mission-critical applications.”

Checkmarx’s application security solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 889-9710 or Checkmarx@carahsoft.com; or register for this complimentary webinar, Application Security for Federal Environments. Explore Checkmarx’s solutions here.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in agentic application security, delivering enterprise-grade protection while lowering engineering costs and accelerating development velocity. The Checkmarx One platform scans trillions of lines of code each year for companies, cutting vulnerability density by more than half. Its autonomous security agents detect and counter AI-driven threats across the SDLC, providing prevention-first protection for legacy, modern, and AI-generated code at enterprise scale. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and speed procurement to provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com