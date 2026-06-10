Cap and Matrixdock Bring Tokenized Gold Into Onchain Credit Markets

New York, New York, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cap, a credit platform powered by financial guarantees, today announced that Matrixdock, the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, is integrating with Cap, with XAUm becoming the first tokenized gold asset supported as collateral within the Cap protocol.

Through the integration, Cap added XAUm, Matrixdock’s tokenized gold product, as a supported collateral asset, expanding utility for XAUm holders. XAUm holders now gain access to new onchain credit use cases, and the integration validates XAUm’s growing adoption as an institutional-grade tokenized gold asset.

"Cap was built around a simple idea: any high-quality asset should be able to support credit when backed by real, escrowed collateral," said Benjamin Sarquis Peillard, Founder & CEO of Cap. "XAUm demonstrates exactly what's possible when real-world assets become programmable. Gold has served as a reserve asset for centuries. Now it can actively participate in onchain credit markets."

Matrixdock is a leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform and was the first in Asia to bring tokenized U.S. Treasury bills on-chain through its STBT product and has since become one of the region's leading issuers of tokenized real-world assets.

Its flagship gold product, XAUm, represents ownership of physical gold, with each token backed by one troy ounce of 99.99% purity LBMA-accredited gold stored securely in professional vaults. XAUm has emerged as one of the most widely adopted tokenized gold assets globally. The asset is supported by independent audits from Bureau Veritas alongside onchain proof-of-reserves verification.

By enabling tokenized gold to be used as collateral, the integration unlocks new utility for XAUm holders, allowing the asset to serve not only as a store of value but also as an active part of onchain credit markets.

The integration represents a broader shift in how real-world assets can participate in decentralized financial markets. Rather than remaining static holdings, tokenized assets can increasingly be used to secure financing, unlock liquidity, and support new forms of programmable credit.

As institutions continue bringing traditional assets onchain, Cap is building the infrastructure needed to connect those assets to borrowing markets in a transparent and capital-efficient way. The introduction of XAUm as collateral provides an early example of how tokenized real-world assets can move beyond representation and become active components of financial infrastructure.

With this integration, the world's oldest reserve asset is now tokenized, onchain, and available as trusted collateral in onchain credit markets.

About Cap

Cap is a private credit platform that uses blockchain technology to address the core problems facing legacy private credit systems. Cap’s novel automated credit marketplace ensures every loan is backed by onchain principal protection. Each loan has a dedicated underwriter who puts their own capital behind the decision, making honest underwriting the dominant strategy. Dollar depositors then earn a secured yield that’s insured by underwriters. This innovative approach to private credit mitigates the issues of scalability, incentive alignment, fraud, and illiquidity facing traditional markets. Cap’s investors include Franklin Templeton, Susquehanna, IMC Trading, and other legacy financial institutions. Today, the platform has $4B+ in cumulative volume, over $350M in deposits, and 5–7% annualized yield on dollar deposits.

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform in Asia, focusing on institutional-grade tokenized products designed to bring high-quality traditional assets into on-chain markets through transparent and verifiable structures. The platform’s products include tokenized precious metals - Matrixdock Gold XAUm and Silver XAGm, which are fully backed by physical LBMA-accredited gold and silver bullions respectively and tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries - STBT. Each asset is supported by leading blockchain rails, reputable custody, and rigorous transparency standards. Matrixdock is the core tokenization partner for sovereign asset tokenization initiatives, and architected the TER gold token for GMC in the Kingdom of Bhutan. By transforming assets such as precious metals and sovereign-grade instruments into transparent, verifiable and credible tokenized form, Matrixdock is building the robust reserve layer for next-generation on-chain finance. Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/ Contact: support@matrixdock.com

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